National
Neighbors make sure 95-year-old WWII veteran is comfortable during daily walk
Close

Neighbors make sure 95-year-old WWII veteran is comfortable during daily walk

Neighbors Offer Support and Rest For WWII Veteran

Neighbors make sure 95-year-old WWII veteran is comfortable during daily walk

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -  Harvey Djerf , a 95-year-old World War II veteran, doesn’t let his age stop him from taking his daily walks. 

He takes the sojourns twice a day, all year long, and he’s been doing it for 65 years, Inside Edition reported.

But his neighbors are keeping an eye out for Djerf.

>> Read more trending news 

Every so often, a random chair has been left out for Djerf to take a load off when he’s out for his walks.

“People saw me stopping and catching my breath,” Djerf told KARE. “They figured maybe Harvey needs a place to rest.”

Tom and Melanie Heuerman saw Harvey taking a break in other neighbors’ chairs. That’s when they added another one to his route. 

The winter doesn’t stop Djerf, either, and his neighbors make sure Djerf can get safely to his seat by shoveling a path to his chairs, KARE reported

Djerf said his walks keep him going and give him something to do since his wife, 95, suffered a stroke last year and has been living at an assisted living facility, Inside Edition reported.

Harvey Djerf
Neighbors make sure 95 year-old WWII is comfortable during daily walk

Photo Credit: Photo courtesy: Melanie Heuerman
Harvey Djerf
The Latest News Headlines

  • New earthquake simulations show how the 'big one' could shake the Pacific Northwest
    New earthquake simulations show how the 'big one' could shake the Pacific Northwest
    Fifty new simulations of 'the big one” show how a magnitude 9.0 earthquake from the Cascadia Subduction Zone could play out. >> Watch the news report here The Cascadia Subduction Zone is a fault that sits along the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, and two plates colliding could eventually slip, triggering a massive earthquake that could shake the Northwest.  More coverage on KIRO7.com: >> SLIDESHOW: Geologic illustrations explain the Cascadia subduction >> SLIDESHOW: How the 'big one' could play out >> How to build a 7-day disaster emergency survival kit on a budget >> Washington state's largest quake drill ever to test readiness for ‘the big one'  >> Mexico's strongest earthquake in a century recorded at Mt. Rainier >> 5 things to help you easily understand 'the big one'  A University of Washington research project ran simulations using different combinations for three key factors: the epicenter of the earthquake, how far inland the earthquake will rupture and which sections of the fault will generate the strongest shaking. The results show that the location at which the earthquake starts matters most, and the scenarios can drastically change depending on where the earthquake hits.  One animation shows a scenario that’s bad for Seattle, in which an earthquake begins off the southern Oregon coast and the fault line breaks north, with seismic waves building up along the way. By contrast, a better scenario for Seattle would actually be an earthquake that begins closer – off the Olympic Peninsula – where the fault line breaks away from the city.  But make no mistake, the magnitude 9.0 scenarios are bad, and models show the ground shaking for 100 seconds. That’s four times longer than it shook during the 2001 Nisqually quake, which, at magnitude 6.8, did plenty of damage and rattled many nerves. >> Read more trending news 'We know a magnitude 9.0 earthquake occurred in Cascadia in the year 1700, but we didn't have any seismometers or recording instruments at the time,' said Erin Wirth, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Washington. Wirth said scenarios show the level of shaking could be 10 times different depending on where the earthquake begins and the direction in which the fault line ruptures. Past models have looked at one or two scenarios, but this is the first study with 50 scenarios. The point is to show the wide range of possibilities of a magnitude 9.0 earthquake. The next steps for researchers is to take this information and model the impacts on tsumamis, landslides and tall buildings in Seattle. They hope that information will help planners and emergency managers prepare for 'the big one.
  • Attempt to buy drugs with $230,000 in fake 'movie money' led to deadly shootout, police say
    Attempt to buy drugs with $230,000 in fake 'movie money' led to deadly shootout, police say
    A man has been booked in the DeKalb County, Georgia, jail after allegedly attempting to buy 7 kilograms of cocaine with $230,000 in fake money, leading to a shootout that left a man dead. >> Watch the news report here Nicklaus Hall, 36, of Ellenwood, is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime (the purported drug buy) and felony murder, warrants released Tuesday show. Police allege Hall went to Sierra Village Apartments off Buford Highway in Chamblee for the deal at 8 p.m. Oct. 7. He allegedly was planning to use the fake cash, which was made to be used in movies. “They went into the apartment,” Capt. Ernesto Ford of Chamblee police previously told WSB-TV. “At some point, the sellers realized the money was counterfeit and from there, it broke bad.” >> Read more trending news A shootout erupted inside. A man was seen dangling from the balcony trying to escape the gunfire. The bullets continued flying outside. Police said one person from the buyer side was shot, as was one from the group selling. Investigators haven’t revealed which side Charlie Nelson was on. The 32-year-old Henry County resident was shot in the head and died on the scene. The warrants don’t accuse Hall of personally killing him. Instead, Hall is charged with felony murder, a crime that occurs under Georgia law when a person commits a felony, such as Hall’s conspiracy charge, that leads to the death of another.  Hall was booked Monday and has no bond.
  • On the subject of President Trump, a tale of two Republican parties
    On the subject of President Trump, a tale of two Republican parties
    The news day was yet another head-shaking experience on Capitol Hill. It started on Twitter – like many days do in recent months – as President Donald Trump repeatedly assailed retiring Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN). It continued with an effort to show GOP unity as Mr. Trump had lunch with some of the same Senators he has harshly criticized in recent months. It was capped by the surprise announcement of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) that he would not run for re-election. And what it showed even more clearly were the growing divisions within the GOP on President Donald Trump. Flake’s announcement caught the Senate off guard; he was in a tough re-election race, but no one thought he would take to the floor an hour after having lunch with the President, and verbally shred Mr. Trump’s way of doing business. “Reckless, outrageous, and undignified behavior has become excused and countenanced as “telling it like it is,” when it is actually just reckless, outrageous, and undignified,” Flake said, making the case that Mr. Trump will never be a ‘normal’ President. “I must say that we have fooled ourselves for long enough that a pivot to governing is right around the corner, a return to civility and stability right behind it. We know better than that,” Flake added. “By now, we all know better than that.” In many ways, Flake was echoing the recent words of his colleague from Tennessee, who again lit into Mr. Trump on Tuesday. “You would think he would aspire to be the President of the United States, and act like a President of the United States, but that’s not going to be the case apparently,” Corker said of Mr. Trump. In a series of tweets, the President called Corker, ‘incompetent,’ a ‘lightweight,’ “Liddle’ Bob Corker,” and said the Tennessee Republican couldn’t be elected dog catcher. While Flake and Corker were raising red flags, other Republicans in the Congress felt there was no cause for concern, either for the GOP, or for the President. “I don’t feel distracted at all,” Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) told reporters who were asking about the latest in the Trump-Corker spat. Q: Feel distracted by Corker-Trump spat? Sen. Inhofe: “I don’t feel distracted at all. Corker doesn’t like him.” — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 24, 2017 “The thing with Corker is a personal thing, that’s been lingering out there for a long time,” Inhofe added. “I think everyone knows that.” While reporters and Congressional experts bemoaned the day’s events, labeling the dissent ‘historic’ in nature, and wondering about the future of the Republican Party, others said it was just the reaction of the D.C. establishment to President Trump more than anything else. “People see him through the lens of Washington, and I don’t,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) said of the President. “I would really liken him to Winston Churchill,” added Perdue, who has been one of Mr. Trump’s most solid supporters in the Senate. “He was nobody’s choirboy.” As Perdue and Inhofe shrugged off the signs of GOP discontent, they were joined by many other Republicans in focusing more on unity with the President on tax reform. . @realDonaldTrump used good portion of Senate GOP lunch 2 urge better promo of accomplishments 2 counter “fake news.” Rest mostly tax reform — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) October 24, 2017 “He’s very focused on delivering results,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) of Mr. Trump’s focus on tax reform. “We have got to get that done.” “He was talking more about the achievements we’ve been able to make together – and as a team, we can make a lot more,” said Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS). If Cruz – who has had his own run-ins with President Trump – shared the concerns of Flake and Corker, the Texas Republican was like other GOP lawmakers – it wasn’t something he was talking about. The divide in the GOP left some political commentators aghast. “This must be the White House’s ‘Destroy the Republican Party Week,'” tweeted political handicapper Stu Rothenberg. But from outside of Washington, many of my listeners and readers were sticking with the President, loving the no-apology-tell-it-like-it-is flavor from Mr. Trump. “Flake’s not running because he sold out his voters,” one wrote. “Useless pigs run when they see the farmer carrying an axe,” said another, as many Republican voters signaled their approval of moves that shake things up in D.C. At the White House, the view was much the same – good riddance to both Corker and Flake. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders comments on the Trump-Corker feud. Read more: https://t.co/17zXARgUYp pic.twitter.com/ErLjIqI8LE — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 25, 2017 “I don’t think that the numbers are in the favor of either of those two Senators in their states, and so this is probably the right decision,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Maybe the biggest Congressional target right now for strong Trump supporters is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who did his best on Tuesday to avoid taking sides in the Trump-Corker dispute. 'We have a First Amendment in this country. Everyone gets to express themselves,' McConnell says of Corker's comments on Trump. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 24, 2017 “We have a First Amendment in this country,” McConnell told reporters, acknowledging that “there is a lot of noise out there.” To some, it looks like a Republican Civil War. To others, it’s an effort by the GOP Establishment to undermine President Trump. And it’s not quite clear where this GOP tussle is going. After stirring things up earlier in the day, the President sent out a more soothing tweet on Tuesday evening. “So nice being with Republican Senators today. Multiple standing ovations! Most are great people who want big Tax Cuts and success for U.S.,” Mr. Trump said.
  • Fisher-Price recalling 65,000 infant motion seats
    Fisher-Price recalling 65,000 infant motion seats
    Fisher-Price is recalling about 65,000 Soothing Motions Seats in the U.S. and Canada for a potential fire hazard. The recall was issued Tuesday. A notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says multiple models are affected. The model number can be found on the underside of the part of the device holding the motor.  >> Read more trending news The infant motion seats bounce, sway or do both. They also vibrate, play 10 songs and nature sounds and have an overhead mobile. The hazard comes from the seat’s motor overheating. “Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing,” the CPSC notice said. “No injuries have been reported.” Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with the model number CMR39 are impacted. The former was sold for $160 and the twas sold for $175. These items were sold at Amazon.com, Toys R Us, Walmart, Target, Buy Buy Baby and other stores and websites from Nov. 2015-Oct. 2017. Consumers who have the seats should stop using them immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund. More information, including images and colors of both affected models, can be found at the CPSC website. consumers can also contact Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or service.mattel.com. and clicking “recall and safety alerts.”
  • Sen. Jeff Flake announces he will not seek re-election
    Sen. Jeff Flake announces he will not seek re-election
    Sen. Jeff Flake, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek re-election in 2018 amid the tumultuous state of U.S. national politics. >> Read more trending news Flake, R-Arizona, told The Arizona Republic that he has become convinced 'there may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party.
