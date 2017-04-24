Listen Live
National
New Orleans begins to take down Confederate monuments
New Orleans begins to take down Confederate monuments

New Orleans begins to take down Confederate monuments
Photo Credit: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
A Jefferson Davis statue is one of four monuments targeted for removal by the city of New Orleans.

New Orleans begins to take down Confederate monuments

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the city would begin to take down the first of four Confederate monuments early Monday, Fox News reported, while a group that sued the city to halt the action held a vigil in protest.

The Liberty Monument, erected in 1891, is an obelisk that commemorates the Crescent City White League, which tried to overthrow a biracial government in New Orleans after the Civil War.

Landrieu called the Liberty Monument “the most offensive of the four” and said it was erected to “revere white supremacy,” Fox News reported.

“If there was ever a statue that needed to be taken down, it’s that one,” Landrieu said.

Meanwhile, the Monumental Task Committee began holding a vigil at midnight at the Jefferson Davis statue, WWL reported.

Landrieu has begun reviewing a bid for the removal of the Davis, Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard statues, WWL reported.

A City Hall spokesman issued a statement Sunday, saying that the city is “committed to taking down the Confederate monuments.” 

The Latest News Headlines

  • Update: Two arrested in Fort Caroline shooting
    Update: Two arrested in Fort Caroline shooting
    Two men are arrested in a brazen Fort Caroline shooting in broad daylight. Jacksonville police have arrested 19 year-old Terry Campbell and 24 year-old Michael Butler on charges of attempted murder. Police were in the area of Townshend and Fort Caroline working undercover Wednesday afternoon when they heard gunshots. According to a police report, Campbell fired shots from a black pistol at Butler.  They say a blue Chevrolet Impala then drove up and Butler began shooting at Campbell.  Police say Campbell fled on foot and Butler fled in the Chevrolet Impala. No one was hurt.
  • Former mayoral appointees getting $400,000 plus for unused leave
    Former mayoral appointees getting $400,000 plus for unused leave
    The 31 mayoral appointees let go by Mayor Alvin Brown will be getting one last check.  The former city workers will be getting in all more than $400,000.The appointees who were let go had saved a good amount of unused leave time.  The Times-Union reporting the city of Jacksonville will be writing checks to buy the unused leave time and it’ll average out to $13,976.  Some city workers will be getting checks for more than $50,000.Some employers have a policy in place that sick time, vacation days and personal days either get used up by the end of the year or you lose them.  The city doesn’t have that policy, but they do cap the amount of leave time you can save, it’s around 12 weeks.  That maximum is usually only obtained by workers who have a long tenure with the city.  It’s a different policy all together for police officers and fire fighters.In this case you have city workers who have been let go, and are getting back almost a third of what they made yearly.There hasn’t been much change to the policy; Mayor John Peyton was the last to tweak it.  Peyton told appointees he would not let them stay on the city books and run off their unused leave time.  The former city workers running off their time now were there prior to that change.Despite the hundreds of thousands of dollars that will have to be paid off some city lawmakers are not all that interested in changing the way the current rules are written.
  • Congress returns to session facing government shutdown threat
    As the Congress returns to work in Washington, D.C. after a two week break, lawmakers in both parties face a series of unsettled political battlegrounds, one of which could bring about a government shutdown by the end of the week, as President Trump and Republican leaders in the Congress grapple with the budget, money for their priorities, and unanswered questions on major issues like health reform. Here’s a snapshot as we begin the week in the nation’s capital. 1. Will the government shutdown on Friday night? That will be the biggest question as lawmakers return to legislative work sessions in the House and Senate this week. A temporary budget plan runs out at midnight on Friday April 28, and the Congress can either enact a short term extension, come to a deal on funding through the end of September (the end of the fiscal year), or get locked in a partisan struggle and do nothing, which would mean a shutdown. Negotiations have been going on for weeks, with flash points over funding for a border wall, money for the Obama health law, a bigger budget for the military and more. One thing to note – a number of Republicans would rather avoid a shutdown in the short term. .@marcorubio: 'We cannot shut down the government right now' pic.twitter.com/ET3J926ZfM — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 23, 2017 2. One big conflict – money for the border wall. During the campaign, President Donald Trump would get a huge response from his crowds by asking who would pay for a wall along the southern U.S. border. “Mexico!” was the deafening response. But that’s not the way it’s going to work out, as Mr. Trump needs money from Congress to start construction work on the wall. Democrats have made clear they’re not interested in helping in this plan to finish the budget for 2017. Why does the President need the support of Democrats? Because there are expected to be Republicans who won’t vote for a government funding measure for a variety of reasons. Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017 3. Republicans still struggling for health care deal. Over the break, the White House and GOP kept making noise about edging their way closer to a deal on a health care overhaul bill, something that President Trump and GOP leaders made a central promise in the 2016 campaign. But while there have been long distance discussions, there still is a lot of room between more moderate Republicans and more conservative members of the Freedom Caucus on the issue. Mr. Trump last week made clear that he would like to see action this week in the House, but that seems unlikely, as other matters are certainly higher up on the agenda at this point. House Speaker Paul Ryan tells GOP members House will focus on avoiding a government shutdown, not health care vote… https://t.co/KSWOkMSk0U — livenews (@livechannelfeed) April 24, 2017 4. Trump ready to unveil basics of tax reform plan. As if a government shutdown threat, the fight over money for the border wall, and the maneuvering over the health care deal isn’t enough, President Trump may add tax reform to the Legislative Stew this week as well. Mr. Trump said on Friday that he would be announcing his tax reform plan on Wednesday – a declaration that reports indicated caught his staff somewhat by surprise. It’s not expected that the White House will be sending a complete plan to the Congress with all the legislative text, but rather just the bullet points of what they want. As for Democrats, they say they will not give any votes to the GOP on tax reform, until they see the President’s tax returns – saying they want to know how any tax changes would impact Mr. Trump’s personal bottom line. We need to see @realDonaldTrump’s tax returns to know how any proposal for reform would affect him personally. #MTP — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) April 23, 2017 5. This week takes us through the first 100 days of Trump. The idea of judging a President by the first hundred days in office has always struck me as sort of arbitrary. You highlight your successes, puff up what you haven’t yet achieved, and try to paper over your false starts. President Trump has been grumbling of late about the whole concept, but his campaign certainly was more than happy to make big pledges for his first 100 days in office. In an interview with the Associated Press last week, Mr. Trump was asked if he should be “held accountable” to that 100-day plan. “Somebody, yeah, somebody put out the concept of a hundred day plan. But yeah. Well, I’m mostly there on most items,” he answered. If you look at the graphic below – produced by the Trump Campaign, and tweeted out by the candidate in October 2016, you will see ten items all ending in “Act” – as in, a law passed by the Congress. None of those things have made it into law as yet. April 29 marks 100 days. My contract with the American voter will restore honesty, accountability & CHANGE to Washington! #DrainTheSwamp pic.twitter.com/sbVwctT1Sj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2016 It is possible that President Trump will mark his 100th day in office with a government shutdown. We’ll see if that happens. The Senate is back on Monday. The House returns on Tuesday. Friday is the funding deadline. Pro tip: Last minute surprises are great for kids' birthday parties, not so much for funding the government. #sassywithmassie — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 24, 2017
  • Child neglect charges in the death of a 5-month-old boy
    Child neglect charges in the death of a 5-month-old boy
    The parents of a 5-month-old boy are facing child neglect charges after Jacksonville police found the boy dead on the living room floor.Cops got called out to the Forest Gardens Apartment when the parents noticed the baby stopped breathing.  Cordero Webber and Kierra Laird could see charges upgraded pending the JSO investigation, they are ruling this death a homicide.  The autopsy showing he was hit over the head and died from blunt force trauma.In the police report there’s some pretty disturbing details as to how the boy was living prior to his death.  The 5 month old had bed bug bites, some on his face so bad they left sores.  At one point he had as many as five broken ribs that were starting to heal.  The medical examiner found bruises over much of the baby’s body and said he was malnourished.  During the autopsy there was no food found in the kids system, not even in the stomach, or at least not much.  In the police report the parents told cops they fed the boy cereal, baby food and baby formula but that the boy would spit it out.The parents also told police that the boy needed medical attention but they just never got around to it.  The last time they had gone to see a doctor was when they left the hospital five months ago.  The mother said she thought the baby had autism because he couldn’t hold his head up and would always look down and to the right.During the interview the parents admitted to smoking marijuana at the house with not just the 5 month old inside but also with their two other kids.The Department of Children and Families is investigating the case, right now the two other kids are with family.The families of the parents were pretty vocal outside of the jail downtown saying these accusations are not true and they were good parents.
  • Violent crash leaves six hurt on westside
    Violent crash leaves six hurt on westside
    A violent crash on the westside leaves up to a half dozen people injured. JFRD and police were called to West Beaver and Melson in the 8am hour Tuesday. WOKV's Kevin Rincon arrived on scene just as the last patients were being transported from the crash site. JFRD used the jaws of life to get in one of the vehicles.  We are told two kids are among the six people who were taken to area hospitals. It's unclear who caused the crash and whether anyone will be charged. 
