National
New polls show more Americans disapprove than approve of James Comey firing 
New polls show more Americans disapprove than approve of James Comey firing 

By: George Bennett, Palm Beach Post

Two new polls show more Americans disapprove than approve of President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

In an NBC News poll released Sunday morning, only 29 percent approve of the firing, while 38 percent disapprove. A Gallup poll released on Friday found 39 percent of Americans approved of Comey’s dismissal, while 46 percent disapproved.

By a 46-to-36 percent margin in the NBC poll, Americans think Trump fired Comey “to slow down the FBI investigation into Russia’s involvement in the last presidential election and possible connections to the Trump campaign and Administration.”

Still, Trump’s overall approval rating is virtually unchanged in the NBC poll from last month, with 39 percent approving and 54 percent disapproving of the job the part-time Palm Beacher is doing as president.

Gallup on Friday showed Trump with a 40 percent approval rating compared to a 55 percent disapproval rating.

NBC’s poll of 800 adults was conducted Thursday through Saturday and has a 3.5 percent margin of error.

Gallup’s poll of 1,013 adults was conducted Wednesday and Thursday and has a 4 percent margin of error.

The latest RealClearPolitics.com average of all polls shows 41.5 percent approve of Trump’s performance, while 53.4 percent disapprove.

The most Trump-friendly poll, Rasmussen Reports, found 45 percent approved and 55 percent disapproved in its first survey after Comey’s firing. In early May, Rasmussen found 49 percent of respondents approved and 51 percent disapproved of Trump’s job performance.

 

