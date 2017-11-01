Listen Live
National
New York terror attack: Investigators examine Florida apartment complex listed as suspect's address
New York terror attack: Investigators examine Florida apartment complex listed as suspect's address
New York terror attack: Investigators examine Florida apartment complex listed as suspect's address

By: Samantha Manning, WFTV.com

TAMPA, Fla. -  Investigators responded Tuesday to the Tampa apartment complex where New York terrorism suspect Sayfullo Saipov is believed to have lived at some point in the recent past.

>> Watch the news report here

Saipov, 29, is accused of committing the deadliest terror attack in New York City since Sept. 11, 2001.

Investigators said he rented a truck from Home Depot and plowed through cyclists and pedestrians for several blocks, killing eight and injuring almost a dozen others, before crashing into a school bus in downtown Manhattan.

>> 8 dead in ‘act of terror’ after driver crashes into people in Manhattan, mayor says

Saipov reportedly got out of the truck armed with what appeared to be handguns and was shot by police.

The guns turned out to be simulated weapons.

Saipov was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his gunshot wounds.

A Florida driver’s license listing an address in Tampa was found on Saipov when he was taken into custody.

>> New York City terror attack suspect has businesses in Ohio

When WFTV went to the apartment complex that records listed as a residence of Saipov’s, neighbors said they did not recall seeing him there.

The terror suspect is an Uzbekistan national who came to the United States in 2010, police said.

>> Josh Groban claims his dog saved him from New York City attack

Records show he has lived in Florida, Ohio and, recently, in New Jersey.

Angelica Guzman, who lives in the Tampa apartment complex, said she was shocked to hear one of her current, or former, neighbors could have been involved in such a deadly attack.

“It’s something that takes you by surprise,” she said.

>> Read more trending news

Mohamed Solomon, who also lives in the complex, said he was devastated by the attack in New York.

“It’s so bad, you know?” he said. “I feel it’s squeezing my heart, so that was very bad.”

New York City terror attack suspect has businesses in Ohio

Josh Groban claims his dog saved him from New York City attack

8 dead in ‘act of terror’ after driver crashes into people in Manhattan, mayor says

