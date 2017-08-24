You may want to save this date: April 8, 2024.
That’s the next time parts of the United States will experience a total solar eclipse.
OK, so you might think it’s too early to plan, but remember Monday’s “Great American Eclipse?”
Campsites, hotels and private rentals were booked months in advance. Remember the frantic hunt for those special glasses?
The Aug. 21 total solar eclipse stretched from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, S.C.
In 2024, the projected path in North America goes from parts of Mexico through Canada.
A total of 14 states will be in the path of totality. They include:
- Arkansas
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Maine
- Michigan
- Missouri
- New Hampshire
- New York
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Vermont
U.S. cities that will be in the path of totality include Indianapolis, Indiana; Cleveland, Ohio; Little Rock, Arkansas; Austin, Texas; and Buffalo, New York, according to NASA.
If you’re fine with a partial view, you may want to consider a long weekend in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. or New York City.
One person who may not be there is Jane Tomlin.
“I do have to say it was probably one of the most awesome natural experiences I’ve ever seen,” said Tomlin, co-owner of Tomlin BBQ in Rabun Gap, which was packed with tens of thousands of sun gazers. Tomlin’s restaurant was closed that day, and she watched the eclipse from her yard with friends and family. “Would I travel anywhere else to see it? I doubt it, I’m not much of a crowd person, but it was pretty fantastic.”
If you’ve caught the eclipse travel bug, here are some of the world’s other upcoming total solar eclipses:
2019: South Pacific, Chile and Argentina
2020: South Pacific, Chile, Argentina and the South Atlantic
2021: Antarctica
2026: Arctic region, Greenland, Iceland and Spain
2027: Morocco, Spain, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Somalia
2028: Australia and New Zealand
2030: Botswana, South Africa and Australia
