National
NFL player keeps side job helping others
NFL player keeps side job helping others

NFL player keeps side job helping others
Photo Credit: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 08: Bernard Reedy #89 of the Atlanta Falcons runs after a catch in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at the Georgia Dome on August 8, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

NFL player keeps side job helping others

By: Nicole Emmett, WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

A football player who was once drafted by the Atlanta Falcons is making a difference off the field.

Bernard Reedy spends his spare time picking up people who cannot drive in the Tampa, Florida, area.

Reedy began working for Care Ride eight hours a day, five days a week, in 2015 after he was waived by the Falcons.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver still works there when he is not practicing or playing.

Reedy said he loves helping and meeting people.

"I’m just blessed. This kept me above water when I was unemployed, so I felt like why would I stop when I get a job again?” Reedy said.

Reedy went home to St. Petersburg after the Falcons cut him

He took the Care Ride job to pay the bills and was later signed by the Buccaneers.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Memorial Day 2017: Should you buy it or should you wait? Here are some shopping tips
    Memorial Day 2017: Should you buy it or should you wait? Here are some shopping tips
    It’s nearly summer and the urge to get out and spend can be strong. Before you head out on a shopping spree, FatWallet.com, he website that directs consumers to daily deals and saving opportunities, has a few suggestions for you. If you are looking for that perfect pair of shorts, this is a great time to shop. On the other hand, if you want a new laptop, you may want to wait a bit.  FatWallet.com offers these shopping tips for the Memorial Day weekend:   Summer Clothing: BUY – The kick-off of summer clothing retail season, some 34% of Memorial Day shoppers buy clothes and another 21 percent buy shoes as dozens of site-wide discounts from top retailers, including 20-50 percent off shorts, tanks, sandals and swimwear, swarm the best deals of the weekend. Be sure to utilize cash back from Ebates to add significant savings to your summer thread purchases! Mattresses: BUY - 36 million mattresses are shipped each year. Traditionally, there is no better time to buy a mattress, or mattress sets, than during Memorial Day sales when all specialty sleep, furniture and department store retailers offer their biggest savings and brand selection of the year. Appliances: BUY and WAIT – More than 62 million major appliances shipped in the U.S. in 2016. Home improvement stores like Home Depot, Sears and Lowe’s will feature Memorial Day deals with up to 50 percent off refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers, etc. that rival their Black Friday prices. Laptops: WAIT – Like TVs, there are always one-off sales for laptops, especially older models. While a healthy 12 percent will look for deals on electronics during Memorial Day sales, the best time to buy a new laptop is during Back to School sales in July, or on Black Friday when selection and prices on MacBooks, touchscreen laptops and 2-in-1 hybrid tablet/laptops can drop as much as 50 percent. Patio Furniture / Grills: BUY and WAIT – A growing industry with $8 billion in sales, spring discounting on patio furniture and grills hit its peak during Memorial Day weekend. Prices go back up in June until summer clearance in the fall when these items are cheapest, but are also ready for storage. Lawn & Garden Supplies: BUY – As annual retail sales eclipse $6 billion, May brings sweeping spring sales on lawn and gardening supplies that ramp up to Memorial Day. Holiday deals offer some of the best seasonal discounts on mulch, soil, plant food, fertilizers, pesticides and grass seed. Power Tools: WAIT – A recent survey reports Father’s Day is the best time to buy tools, and 1 in 10 buy them as gifts for dads. Although some tool deals in May offer good savings, especially for outdoor power equipment, waiting until June offers a better over-all selection of savings options that can rival Black Friday tool deals. Summer Travel: BUY – While only 11 percent name Memorial Day as the best time for summer travel, the holiday signals urgency for securing summer vacation bookings. With 81 percent regularly go on vacations and 25 percent multiple times a year (survey), online travel sites like Expedia, Priceline, Orbitz and hotels.com compete to feature their best offers on airfare and hotel deals, cruise deals and car rental coupons for Memorial Day shoppers.
  • Memorial Day 2017: Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohls and others deals  and sales
    Memorial Day 2017: Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohls and others deals  and sales
    Memorial Day, the day set aside to honor those who died in military service to the United States, is Monday. The practice of taking a day to honor the war dead began after the Civil War. More than 100 years later, “Decoration Day” became an official federal holiday known as Memorial Day in 1971. The day also marks the unofficial start of summer, and retailers are offering those first summer sales.  Memorial Day ads Here are links to some in-store and online retail ads. (Click on the store name to see the ads and their expiration dates). Amazon.com Belk Best Buy Big Lots Home Depot J.C. Penney Kmart Kohl’s Lowes Macy's Michael's Rooms to Go Sam's Club Sears Starbucks Stein Mart Target Walmart Good deals Here are a few deals available to shoppers during the Memorial Day weekend: Amazon - Up to 70 percent off select items Best Buy - Up to 50 percent off phone cases and screen protectors  Bed Bath and Beyond – 20 percent off one item in-store Columbia – 25 percent off select items Dick’s - Up to 50 percent off select outdoor equipment Gymboree - Entire store is $12.99 and under Home Depot - Up to 15 percent off grills and smokers JCPenney -- Take 40 percent off appliances Kmart – Up to 50 percent off select patio furniture, plus other deals Kohls - 12' x 30 Steel Pro Pool - $149.99  Lowe's - 30 percent off appliances Macy's – 20 percent off Memorial Day sale, plus free shipping at $49 Old Navy - Up to 50 percent off tees, shorts and active wear Pier 1 Imports - Desk chairs on sale - $44.98 Rack Room -- Buy one, get one free for sandals Sam’s Club - Night Therapy 12' Classic Green Tea memory foam full mattress and bi-fold box springs. - $299 w/free shipping Sears -- Up to 40 percent off appliances  Target - Stok Drum Charcoal Grill - $99 Walmart - Costway 4 PC Patio Rattan Wicker Chair Sofa Table Set - $199.98 
  • Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them  
    Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them  
    Pennsylvania authorities are investigating the deaths of two drug counselors at a halfway house in Chester County in metro Philadelphia in apparent separate heroin overdoses. >> Read more trending news The men were found unresponsive in separate bedrooms at the Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge by recovering residents at the group home on Sunday, according to WFMZ TV. The residents tried to revive one of the counselors with the opioid antidote naloxone, but it didn’t work. Authorities found small baggies of heroin and used needles near the bodies of both victims, CNN reported. The counselor’s jobs included planning daily activities for the six recovering addicts at the center and supervising medication for the recovering addicts. An investigation into the deaths is underway.
  • 7 things to know now: Kushner being investigated; Gianforte wins; ESPN’s college football schedule
    7 things to know now: Kushner being investigated; Gianforte wins; ESPN’s college football schedule
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Kushner investigation: Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, will cooperate with the FBI as it investigates possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, Kushner's lawyer says. According to a person familiar with the investigation, the FBI is looking into a meeting that Kushner had with Russian officials in December.  2. Trump shove: President Trump had tongues on social media sites wagging on Thursday when he appeared to shove the prime minister of Montenegro out of the way so he could stand in front of a group of leaders at a North Atlantic Treaty Organization meeting when a photo was being taken. A video of the moment shows Trump coming up from behind Dusko Markovic and pushing him as he moves in front. Markovic looks surprised, then smiles when he sees it is Trump. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump wasn’t jockeying for position because leaders are assigned spots when such a photo is taken. 3. Gianforte wins: Greg Gianforte won a special election to fill Montana’s U.S. House seat Thursday, a day after he was charged with assaulting a reporter at his campaign office. Gianforte, a Republican, will fill the seat of Ryan Zinke, who resigned to take a place in Trump’s administration. Nearly 70 percent of votes in Montana were cast before the alleged assault took place on Wednesday. 4. Travel ban heads to Supreme Court: The Trump administration says it will fight a federal appeals court ruling that shuts down the executive order banning travel to the United States from predominantly Muslim nations. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the Justice Department will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take the case.  5. Active season: NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has forecasts an above-normal hurricane season for 2017, with a 70 percent chance of 11 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes, and two to four major hurricanes. “The outlook reflects our expectation of a weak or nonexistent El Nino, near- or above-average sea surface temperatures across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, and average or weaker-than-average vertical wind shear in that same region,” said Gerry Bell, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.  And one more ESPN has announced its Week 1 televised college football schedule. The September 2 prime-time game will be between Alabama and Florida State. Earlier in the day, Florida will take on Michigan, Georgia will play Appalachian State and Penn State goes up against Akron. The college football broadcast season begins on Thursday, Aug. 31, when Ohio State plays Indiana. In case you missed it
  • Memorial Day 2017: Quotes about patriotism, freedom
    Memorial Day 2017: Quotes about patriotism, freedom
    Memorial Day is a day to remember those who gave their lives in defense of the country.  Here are a few quotes about patriotism and freedom. 'A hero is someone who has given his of her life to something bigger than oneself.' -- Joesph Campbell  'A man's country is not a certain area of land, of mountains, rivers and woods, it is a principle and patriotism is loyalty to that principle.' -- George William Curtis  'All you have to do is hold your first soldier who is dying in your arms, and have that terribly futile feeling that I can't do anything about it... Then you understand the horror of war.' -- Norman Schwarzkopf  'Anyone who has ever looked into the glazed eyes of a soldier dying on the battlefield will think hard before starting a war.' -- Otto von Bismarck  'I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism. ' -- Bob Riley  'Only the dead have seen the end of war.' -- Plato  'Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.' -- Mark Twain  'The highest patriotism is not a blind acceptance of official policy, but a love of one's country deep enough to call her to a higher plain.' -- George McGovern  'The patriot volunteer, fighting for country and his rights, makes the most reliable soldier on earth.' -- Stonewall Jackson  'The patriot's blood is the seed of Freedom's Tree.' -- Thomas Campbell  'These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honor - and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror.' -- Michael N. Castle  'They hover as a cloud of witnesses above this nation.' -- Henry Ward Beecher
