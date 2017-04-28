Listen Live
National
NICU babies get hero capes for Superheroes Day
Close

Photo Credit: cdwheatley/Getty Images

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: cdwheatley/Getty Images

PITTSBURGH -  They are some of the smallest fighters, but they, and their parents, are heroes in their own right.

And to honor the children being taken care of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Allegheny Health network in Pittsburgh, the newborns got their own super hero capes in honor of National Superhero Day.

The national observation was founded to honor superheroes -- both those from fantasy like Captain America and those in real life, like the nation’s military and first responders.

National Superhero Day is celebrated on April 28.

