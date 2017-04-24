Nintendo’s NES Classic on sale at Best Buy for Monday only

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Monuments removed: Workers in New Orleans began removing Confederate monuments around the city early Monday. Trucks arrived around 1:30 a.m. at the first of four monuments the city is taking down. City officials say some protesting the removal of the statues have made death threats. According to The Associated Press, workers inspecting one of the monuments before it was to be removed were wearing flak jackets and helmets. 2. Arkansas executions: Arkansas plans to execute two people on Monday night, the first double execution to take place in the United States in more than 16 years. If the executions take place, Jack Jones and Marcel Williams, both convicted of murder, would be the second and third inmates put to death in the state this month. Arkansas officials say they intend to execute eight inmates before the end of the month when one of the drugs it uses for lethal injections expires. 3. O’Reilly’s podcast: Bill O’Reilly, the ousted Fox News commentator, will resume his “No Spin News” podcast on Monday, according to an announcement on his personal website. The podcast is set for 7 p.m. and is available to premium subscribers of his website. Fox dropped O’Reilly last week after he was accused of sexual harassment by a number of women. 4. A busy week: Saturday marks President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, and this week could be one of the toughest for the administration. The president has promised to unveil an outline of proposed tax cuts, to work to push along a new health care bill and to manage a budget deadline that could shut down the government on Friday. Trump is also expected to sign an executive order on energy this week. 5. Moran dies: Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham on the 1970’s show “Happy Days,” died over the weekend. Moran was found dead on Saturday in Corydon, Indiana. No cause of death was given, and an autopsy is planned. Moran was 56. And one more Former President Barack Obama will make his first public appearance since leaving office in January when he speaks to university students Monday in Chicago. According to a spokesman for Obama, he plans to begin a series of speeches across the United States and in Europe. In case you missed it