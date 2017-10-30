Listen Live
National
Not everyone onboard as Southwest Airlines adds live music on some flights
Not everyone onboard as Southwest Airlines adds live music on some flights

Not everyone onboard as Southwest Airlines adds live music on some flights
Not everyone onboard as Southwest Airlines adds live music on some flights

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

 

Southwest Airlines is adding live music to some flights as part of a new deal with Warner Music Nashville, according to Billboard magazine, but not everyone is onboard.

The live music on some flights is actually part of the “Live at 35” in-air concert series, which Southwest first launched in 2011, and will feature Warner Music Nashville artists.

Atlantic Records/WMN musician Devin Dawson performed aboard a recent flight from Nashville to Philadelphia and uploaded the video to social media.

“That was a little bit different than what I usually do every day,” he told Billboard after landing.

Dawson also told the magazine the concerts can help soothe those with a fear of flying.

“I hope that something like this is just a cool surprise for some that helps them forget about their everyday woes, and I’ll just play a couple songs to make them smile,” he said.

While some Southwest customers might hope their flight features one of the pop-up concerts, Twitter users seemed overwhelmingly against live music on flights. 

