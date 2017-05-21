Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
76°
H 86
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
76°
Overcast
H 86° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 86° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 86° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Thunderstorms. H 87° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Notre Dame graduates walk out in protest during Pence commencement speech
Close

Notre Dame graduates walk out in protest during Pence commencement speech

Notre Dame graduates walk out in protest during Pence commencement speech
Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Notre Dame graduates walk out in protest during Pence commencement speech

By: Patrick McMahon, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -  Vice President Mike Pence addressed a smaller-than-expected commencement this year as dozens of Notre Dame students silently stood up and left as he took the podium Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

Notre Dame human rights group We StaND For organized the walkout to protest the vice president’s policies on immigration and LGBTQI rights. There were more than 100 participants.

Protesters left quietly and respectfully.

During his introduction, a Notre Dame administrator lauded Pence, as a “man of principle,” even for “those who disagree with [him].

The vice president and former Indiana governor continued his speech uninterrupted.

"This university (Notre Dame) is a vanguard of the freedom of expression and the free exchange of ideas at a time, sadly, when free speech and civility are waning on campuses across America," Pence said in his speech. He did not comment on the walkout.

This is one of several protests of commencement speeches by members of President Donald Trump's administration. Earlier this month, students staged a similar protest of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at Bethune-Cookman University, a historically black university in Daytona, Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • CDC WARNING: Dangerous parasite could be lurking in public pools, water parks
    CDC WARNING: Dangerous parasite could be lurking in public pools, water parks
      With Memorial Day just a week away and pool season getting underway for the summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning about a dangerous parasite linked to public pools and water parks. The parasite is called cryptosporidium, or crypto, and it can contaminate a pool very quickly. >> Read more trending news Here’s how it is transmitted to humans: “If someone has a diarrhea incident in the water, and someone else comes around and swallows that contaminated water, it spreads,' said Michele Hlavsa, chief of the CDC's Healthy Swimming Program. Hlavsa said when a person swallows contaminated water, they could have diarrhea that lasts up to three weeks, and since it’s mostly young people who swallow pool water, parents need to teach their children about water safety. “As the parent of a 2-year-old, I know exactly how hard that is (to keep kids from drinking swim water), so it’s really important. If we’re good about doing it at the lake where there is no chlorine in the water, we need to be just as good about warning our little ones not to swallow the water in the pool,” Hlavsa said. Public pools and water parks need to undergo daily testing to make sure the water is clean and safe. >> Read more trending news “We make sure before the pools open every morning the water is tested,” said Marvin Billups, the interim director of Parks and Recreation for DeKalb County. “We make sure that the pH is right and from that point on we’re ready to go.” Billups said his crew has been busy getting county pools and water parks prepared for summer swimmers. He said the department hires professionals to make sure the water is balanced and clean. “We hire contractors to handle that, and that’s for the chemical composition of the water, and that’s for the lifeguarding of all the kids and adults we have in that area,' Billups said. >> Related: Video shows Cobb County student’s death through his own eyes, mom files suit To make sure your family has a safe and healthy summer at the pool, just follow a few CDC safety tips. “So, really, this is just a reminder to everyone (that) we have to be smarter about how we swim, and swim healthy, not swim with diarrhea and not swallow the water we swim in,' Hlavsa said. The CDC also recommends that parents make sure young people shower before they get into the water. It also said if you take young children to the pool, make sure you take them to the bathroom frequently as a precaution.   
  • Woman pushing stroller dragged from park trail, assaulted, police say
    Woman pushing stroller dragged from park trail, assaulted, police say
    Georgia authorities are stepping up patrols in a park in suburban Atlanta after a man grabbed and assaulted a woman pushing her child in a stroller. Police in Alpharetta, Georgia said the woman managed to fight off her attacker at Wills Park last Tuesday morning. “I’m just in shock because I come here with my kids and it's all little kids and families,” Perla Brito, who often goes to the park, told WSBTV. >> Read more trending news Brito, like other mothers at the park Wednesday, said they were stunned to hear of the daytime assault along a park trail. Police said the woman was approached by a man with a knife who pulled her off the trial. “(He) forced her up against one of the building near the equestrian center, attempting to sexually assault the victim,” Alpharetta Public Safety Director John Robinson said. “She elbowed and kicked and screamed just like she should have, and just did a fantastic job and because some folks ... were close by, he was not successful and fled the scene,” Robinson said. Robinson said this is the first time he's heard of such an attack in an Alpharetta park. He said the parks are safe, and for the time being, they will get additional patrols as they look for the assailant. Brito said the increased patrols made her feel a little safer.  “But I’m still not going to walk around there anymore,” she said. >> Related: Male nurse accused of groping women under anesthesia turned in by pastor Police said the mother had two cuts on her arm from the man's knife, but her child was not hurt in the incident.  Investigators  now have a police sketch of the man and are asking the public for help in identifying him.
  • Congressional Republicans head to Georgia in effort to protect Tom Price’s old seat
    Congressional Republicans head to Georgia in effort to protect Tom Price’s old seat
    Florida Republican Congressman Brian Mast was in Georgia over the weekend to campaign for Republican Karen Handel, who faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in a special June 20 House election that has shattered spending records and drawn the attention of President Donald Trump. >> Read more trending news On Armed Forces Day, decorated Army combat veteran Mast was joined by Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, a former undercover CIA officer in the Middle East and South Asia, at a Handel campaign event. “It was a great honor to have both Congressman Brian Mast and Congressman Will Hurd in Georgia today as we honored those who have served and are still serving in our nation’s military,” said Handel in a statement released by her campaign.  “These men understand the difference between talk and commitment, between intention and results. They were tested and they continued to persevere and it would be an honor to serve side by side with them in Congress.” Handel and Ossoff are vying to replace Tom Price, who left the Georgia 6th District seat to be Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services. The seat has been solidly Republican, but Democrat Ossoff got 48 percent in a crowded April 18 election to nearly win the seat. Because Ossoff didn’t get a majority, he and Handel — who finished second with 20 percent — will compete in the June 20 runoff. >> Related: High-profile US House race in Georgia ends in runoff for Ossoff, Handel As it became clear Ossoff had a chance to win the seat outright in the April 18 election, Trump recorded a robocall and tweeted against Ossoff in hopes of forcing a runoff. Trump also attended a fundraiser for Handel when he was in Atlanta for the NRA convention last month. The Handel-Ossoff campaign is the most expensive House race in history, Politico recently calculated, with candidates, parties and outside groups topping $29.7 million in spending.  >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here The previous record was then $29.6 million spent in a 2012 race in which Democrat Patrick Murphy unseated Republican Rep. Allen West for the Palm Beach-Treasure Coast seat that Mast now holds.  
  • Teen arrested for beating victims with baseball bat during fight at Jacksonville park
    Teen arrested for beating victims with baseball bat during fight at Jacksonville park
    Videos posted online help Jacksonville police make an arrest in connection to fights at a local park. JSO first responded to Simonds-Johnson Park on Moncrief Road Friday night, after being alerted through social media to videos showing a fight taking place. Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Jontaianna Pitts, was seen on the videos fighting with another woman, including hitting her with a closed first while the victim tried to defend herself but didn’t fight back.  The video further shows a uniformed security guard intervene, but Pitts repeatedly hit him as he tried to stop the fight, according to JSO.  ﻿VIDEO: Fight at Jacksonville park caught on camera, posted on social media About 90 minutes later, JSO says a larger fight broke out at the same location involving the same people. More videos- including some which were broadcast on Facebook Live- show Pitts hitting two people several times in the head and body with a baseball bat, while the victims were laying on the ground, according to JSO. They have been hospitalized. Police further say Pitts then used the baseball bat on a vehicle where another victim was hiding inside, including smashing the windshield and denting the hood. The victim in that car was eventually able to get out of the car and to flee on foot.  Pitts was located Saturday night and arrested for aggravated battery, felony battery on a security guard, and criminal mischief.  JSO says the investigation is still active at this time. They’re thanking the community for the tips and information submitted in connection to this case, which they say helped quickly lead to this arrest.
  • New Orleans street performer arrested in 1974 Jacksonville cold case murder
    New Orleans street performer arrested in 1974 Jacksonville cold case murder
    NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans street performer known as Uncle Louie is in custody for a deadly convenience store robbery that occurred almost 43 years ago in Jacksonville, Florida. The New Orleans Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2qBMCXI ) 60-year-old Johnie Lewis Miller was arrested Tuesday on a murder warrant. He's being held without bond, awaiting a June 26 extradition hearing. JACKSONVILLE NEWS: 21-year-old charged with DUI in deadly 2016 crash on Heckscher Drive Court records indicate Miller is wanted for the May 22, 1974, slaying of 34-year-old Freddie Farah, who was working at a convenience store he owned when he was shot to death. Miller was linked to the slaying after evidence matched a profile stored in an FBI database. FLORIDA NEWS: Mom pushes for change after she says son died from drinking energy drink Miller is an icon in the French Quarter, where he's performed as a human statue for more than two decades. People frequently take pictures with him and his miniature stuffed dog, Little Willie. Just last month, Farah's case was featured by Project: Cold Case: After news of the arrest became public, Project: Cold Case posted on its Facebook page: __ Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.