Nurse, 91, still serving patients after 70 years

Ninety-one-year-old Florence “See See” Rigney is thought to be the oldest working nurse in America.

Rigney has been seeing patients for the past 70 years. She started working at Tacoma General Hospital in Washington after earning her nursing license.

“I have something to get up for in the morning,” Rigney told NBC News. “And I do like to be able to interact with patients and give them comfort and what help I can.”

Rigney’s colleagues say despite her age, she still buzzes around the hospital, setting up operating tables and helping to prepare patients for surgery.



NBC News reports she retired briefly at age 67, but just six months later she returned.

“I just feel very honored that they’ll still let me work,” Rigney said.