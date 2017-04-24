An Indianapolis preschool is offering a service to its parents when kids are sick.

Parents with kids who are under the weather don’t have to miss a day of work, Rainbow Station at Geist will still take them.

The school, which offers nursery school, Preschool, pre-k, kindergarten and school-aged recreation programs now have separate areas called the Get Well Place, staffed by former nurses.

The school’s medical facilities are available to kids from birth-14 who have colds or even chicken pox.

Even children battling strep throat or pinkeye can still attend the school if they’re on medications, WTHR reported.

It also has services for chronically ill kids.

The spread of illnesses is controlled by specific rooms.

The “Sniffle Stop” is for respiratory ailments.

The “Woozy Station” is for gastrointestinal issues.

It also offers the “Spot Stop” for chicken pox and the “Rest Stop” for convalescence.

Children at Rainbow Station have priority, but children who are not students can also use the nursing facilities if there is room available, WTHR reported.

