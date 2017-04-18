Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama were recently spotted vacationing on a yacht in French Polynesia as they continue to take full advantage of their post-White House lives.
The duo was photographed Friday on the yacht off the island of Mo'orea, CNN reported. The former first couple spent a couple of hours aboard the ship during their month-long stay in French Polynesia, according to CNN. Barack Obama has been working on his memoirs while traveling for the past few weeks, Travel + Leisure reported.
Also aboard the vessel were celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Springsteen and Tom Hanks, according to AOL.
According to the Huffington Post, the 454-foot yacht, named the Rising Sun, belongs to billionaire David Geffen.
But Obama supporters are more delighted with what Barack Obama was caught doing than his celebrity companions.
A picture of the Obamas on the boat shows Michelle Obama posing for a photo while her husband takes a photo with a tablet.
Twitter users quickly responded with approval.
Obama taking a fire pic of Michelle with his iPad is everything I needed tonight pic.twitter.com/8bb5oRQWkH— Rosa Esc@ndón (@therealescandon) April 17, 2017
Barack Obama is an Instagram Husband pic.twitter.com/OouLr7bjT2— Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 16, 2017
@mad_hill @ACHIRD_ i love him pic.twitter.com/IEYsiWcfRe— maddie (@offlinemoon) April 17, 2017
Winfrey has been an outspoken supporter of the Obamas for 10 years, and she conducted one of Michelle Obama’s last interviews as First Lady. Hanks and Springsteen have both been honored with Presidential Medals of Freedom.
Elizabeth Vale contributed to this report.
