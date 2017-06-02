The entertainment world was shaken when Olivia Newton-John announced that she’s once again battling breast cancer.

Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, has indubitably been going through a difficult time. Online, she’s faced a wave of cruelty in the comments section of her Instagram page, so the 31-year-old wrote on Thursday that she’s logging off for a while.

In her final post, Lattanzi wrote, “Some woman commented that I couldn’t post happy pictures of myself because of what my mother is going through. I am so sad, and no one has any idea what I am going through.”

John postponed her upcoming tour dates indefinitely on Tuesday after revealing that her cancer has metastasized.

According to People magazine, Lattanzi wrote:

“You could never imagine how much we just want to be alone and not have to deal with the world’s opinions of how we deal with this. I’m going to leave my Instagram for a while. Not because I’m ashamed that I posted a picture that wasn’t to do with my mom, but because I’m angry. Angry that there are such incredibly insensitive assholes out there making me feel ashamed of trying to feel normal. Goodbye for a while.”

Lattanzi is a frequent social media user. She has uploaded almost 1,700 images to Instagram but has recently made her page private. Newton-John’s daughter is also a singer. She released an album in 2016 but has not enjoyed nearly the amount of success that her mother experienced.

