Olivia Newton-John is taking a break from performing after a sciatica flare-up.

>> Read more trending news

Earlier this month, Newton-John announced on her Facebook page that she would be taking a break from her concerts.

“We are so sorry to announce that the Olivia concerts scheduled for May will be postponed due to a bad issue with Olivia’s sciatica. Once the dates are rescheduled, we will post the new dates ASAP. Apologies for any inconvenience,” the statement said.

Sciatica is pain in the lower back and legs and is caused by pressure on the sciatic nerve. Her rep told People magazine that she is “resting and going through treatment.”

After the news of her mother’s health issue, Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, took to Instagram to share an update about her mother.

“Hey, everyone. I just wanted to let (you) know my mom is OK for those that have (inquired). She’s a fighter. Always has been. Thank (you) for your love and concern. I’m passing your love on to her,” Lattanzi wrote.

Newton-John posted an update Saturday on Facebook.

“I was so sad to have to postpone some shows this month, and to my fans who planned on coming to my concerts, please know I am disappointed too,” she wrote. “We are rescheduling as soon as possible.

“I have had a long-running issue with sciatica, and I need to take this time to rest and deal with this very painful condition.

“My husband, John, is taking great care of me, and I want to thank all my family, friends and fans for their concern, love, support and good wishes. I look forward to returning to performing soon!”

Bryan Steffy/WireImage LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 09: Singer/actress Olivia Newton-John celebrates the 35th anniversary of "Xanadu" with the world premiere of her music video "You Have to Believe" at Share Nightclub on August 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)