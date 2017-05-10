Listen Live
National
Owners of giant rabbit that died on United Airlines flight threaten lawsuit
Owners of giant rabbit that died on United Airlines flight threaten lawsuit

Giant 3-Foot Rabbit Found Dead On United Airlines Flight

Owners of giant rabbit that died on United Airlines flight threaten lawsuit

By: Sari Reese, Rare.us

DES MOINES, Iowa -  United Airlines suffered another problematic PR situation Monday, with the threat of a lawsuit surrounding the death of a giant rabbit who died onboard a flight last month.

Darius: 4'3" long and 50 pnds of Rabbit. 130cm and 23kg

The 3-foot-long rabbit named Simon — who was en route from his breeder in London to his new owners in Iowa — was found dead in his crate after the plane stopped in Chicago.

>> Giant 3-foot rabbit found dead on United Airlines flight

According to ABC News, although the airline apparently reached an agreement with the breeder on Monday, the would-be owners, a group of Des Moines-area businessmen who had bought Simon and intended to display him at this summer’s Iowa State Fair, are threatening legal action. Simon had been expected to grow to as much as 40 pounds, which would have made him the world’s largest rabbitCBS News reported.

The would-be owners are not only upset about his death but also are questioning why he was cremated so quickly.

>> Read more trending news

Their attorney, Guy Cook, said they are "requesting that United Airlines re-evaluate its policies with respect to the transportation of pets and ask that they take responsibility for this incident," ABC News reported.

United spokesman Charles Hobart said the airline is reviewing a letter from the owners' attorneys and "takes its responsibilities in transporting pets seriously," ABC News reported.

Read more here.

– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

Owners of giant rabbit that died on United Airlines flight threaten lawsuit

FILE - In this July 8, 2015, file photo, United Airlines planes are parked at their gates as another plane, top, taxis past them at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
United Airlines

Photo Credit: David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - In this July 8, 2015, file photo, United Airlines planes are parked at their gates as another plane, top, taxis past them at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Giant 3-foot rabbit found dead on United Airlines flight

United passenger dragged from plane reaches settlement with airline

Man forcibly removed from flight after not voluntarily giving up seat on flight

United unveils 10 policy changes, will pay bumped passengers up to $10,000

The Latest News Headlines

  • Who is Andrew G. McCabe, acting FBI director?
    Who is Andrew G. McCabe, acting FBI director?
    With the firing of now-former FBI director James Comey, Andrew G. McCabe has been named acting director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Who is McCabe and what is his history with the FBI? >> Read more trending news  Before joining the FBI, McCabe was a private practice lawyer. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Duke in 1990 and his juris doctor degree from Washington University School of Law in 1993. McCabe started with the FBI as a special agent in 1996 in the New York division where he investigated organized crime cases. In 2003 he was named supervisory special agent of the Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force, a joint operation with the NYPD. He was promoted in 2006 to the FBI headquarters as unit chief of extraterritorial investigations of Sunni extremist targets, focusing on counterterrorism. He eventually became assistant section chief of International Terrorism Operations Section One, responsible for counterterrorism investigations in the U.S. In 2008, McCabe was named assistant special agent of the Washington field office’s counterterrorism division. He was named the first director of the High-Value Interrogation Group in 2009. McCabe was named deputy assistant director in 2011, overseeing international terrorism investigations at the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters. McCabe will hold the position until President Donald Trump names a new director, The New York Times reported.
  • TSA recommends security measures for airport 'soft targets'
    TSA recommends security measures for airport 'soft targets'
    In the wake of 'soft target' airport shootings in Fort Lauderdale and abroad, the TSA is making new recommendations to increase security.  >> Read more trending news The agency wants to keep travelers safe in airport baggage claims and other areas outside security checkpoints. The TSA recommends creating an airport operations center. It would serve as a central command in emergency responses and conduct background checks on workers that are outside security zones. The guidelines would allow airports to respond to a threat quickly, minimize injuries and loss of death and get the airport back up and running as quickly as possible. “We have ways to reduce the risk,' said Trenton Higareda, a security consultant for CTI Consulting. 'We can put as many roadblocks in as we possibly can, but unfortunately we will not be able to stop everything.” Higareda said most major airports are already making security improvements. Many airport officials worked with the TSA and security experts to create these recommendations.
  • Teacher Appreciation Day 2017: Here’s a list of freebies for the nation’s educators
    Teacher Appreciation Day 2017: Here’s a list of freebies for the nation’s educators
    Tuesday is national Teacher Appreciation Day and some restaurants and retailers are offering “freebies” and deals to the country’s educators. Many of the deals and freebies are not limited to Tuesday, the celebration of teachers goes on the rest of the week as well, and so do most of the deals. Here’s a list: : Adobe: Teachers and students can take 60 percent off a Creative Cloud purchase. Aerosoles: Aerosoles is giving teachers 15 percent off any shoes priced $39.99 or higher.   Apple: Save up to $200 on Macs with education pricing. Banana Republic: Teachers and students can get 15 percent off their full-price purchase when they show a student or teacher ID. (Not valid at Bananas Republic Factory stores.) Barnes & Noble: Get 25 percent off during Educator Appreciation Week and 20 percent off the rest of the year. Bose: Teachers get up to 15 percent off most of its products.   Costco: Teachers who sign up for a new membership online will get $50 in exclusive savings. Dollar Tree: A valid school ID gets teachers 10 percent off their total purchase. Hanes: Teachers and retired educators can save 10 percent on purchases from Hanes.com, Champion.com, OneHanesPlace.com and JustMySize.com. JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store: Get a Teacher Rewards discount card and save 15 percent on purchases every day. The deal is good for in-store and online purchases. J.Crew: Both teachers and college students can get 15 percent off a purchase with a valid ID. The offer is good at J.Crew, J.Crew Factory and J.Crew Mercantile stores only. This offer cannot be used for online orders. The Limited: Get 15 percent off in-store purchases when you show a school ID. Michael’s: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases every day at Michael’s. Microsoft: Microsoft is offering a free download of Microsoft Office 365 for teachers and students. Old Navy: Teachers can take 20 percent their entire purchase during Teacher Appreciation Week. MOD Pizza: Free pizza or salad on Tuesday. PDQ: On Tuesday, teachers can get 50 percent off their entire check. A valid ID is required. The Scholastic Store: Teachers can download 100 free printables and five free posters. Staples: Sign up for the Teacher Rewards Program and get 5 percent back in rewards and 10 percent back on teaching and art supplies.   Talbots: Teachers can save 15 percent on regular priced items every day at Talbots. A valid teacher ID is required for the discount. For more teacher discounts, click here. Note: Some of the deals listed may not be available at all locations. Check with local retailers.
  • Juror in Rep. Brown fraud deliberations being questioned over “higher beings” concern
    Juror in Rep. Brown fraud deliberations being questioned over “higher beings” concern
    After a quiet day and a half in the deliberation room, there’s a concern that’s been raised about one of the jurors who will decide the future of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown. And the juror who raised the concern is now being questioned by the court.  WOKV was inside of the courtroom at 8:15AM when all three prosecutors, the defense attorney, Brown took their seats and District Judge Timothy Corrigan came in. Corrigan had notified the attorneys overnight that he would convene a hearing after an issue raised by a juror, although there was no public notice.  According to Corrigan, his courtroom deputy got a call from one of the jurors Tuesday night. This juror said she was speaking on only her behalf, although she felt other jurors had a similar concern. She said one of the jurors had been talking about “higher beings”, and making comments about that while also mentioning Brown. The courtroom deputy stopped the juror from saying anything further, telling her that she couldn’t talk about the case, but adding that she would tell the Judge.  Corrigan notified the attorneys and spent the evening studying case law. He asked the attorneys for their view on what should happen, and both Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva and Defense Attorney James Smith III agreed that the juror who made the phone call needed to be further questioned to determine the scope of the issue and whether it’s something the court needs to intervene in.  Corrigan agreed the juror needs to be questioned, although he will “do so reluctantly” because of the need to protect the secrecy of what is discussed inside of the deliberation room. That questioning is taking place right now, although it is in a closed session of court. Corrigan closed the session to protect the deliberations, but also noting that the comments could indicate religious beliefs. Jury deliberations had been scheduled to resume for a third day at 9AM.  This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
  • Trump tweets after firing Comey, says even Dems 'will be thanking me'
    Trump tweets after firing Comey, says even Dems 'will be thanking me'
    President Donald Trump is taking to Twitter to speak out about his controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey. >> Trump fires Comey: Has an FBI director been fired before and what happens now? 'The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!' he tweeted early Wednesday. 'James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI. Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!' Late Tuesday, Trump also took a swipe at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York. >> Read more trending news 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp,' Trump wrote. The White House announced the decision to fire Comey on Tuesday, sparking criticism from Democrats and some Republicans, including Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake.
