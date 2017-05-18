MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The parents of a 15-day-old baby who doctors said had nearly 100 bites from rats appeared in court on Wednesday.
Erica Shryock, 19, and Charles Elliott, 18, were charged Sunday when their daughter was taken to an Arkansas hospital and medical professionals discovered between 75 and 100 rodent bites over the child’s body, KARK reported.
Erica Shryock, Charles Elliott
The baby girl needed facial reconstruction surgery after doctors found a one-inch-wide wound that was as deep as the child’s skull, the Magnolia Reporter reported.
Shryock and Elliott appeared at a hearing and were each granted a $15,000 bond on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree and permitting abuse of a minor. The court also banned contact by the pair with anyone under the age of 12, KARK reported.
The baby was taken into protective services.
The court also discovered that the couple have two other children, one each from other relationships. Those children have also been taken into protective custody, KARK reported.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself