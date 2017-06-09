Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
H 83
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
Scattered Clouds
H 83° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 83° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 83° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 85° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Parents of teen killed in church bus crash: 'She loved the Lord'
Close

Parents of teen killed in church bus crash: 'She loved the Lord'

Parents of teen killed in church bus crash: 'She loved the Lord'
Photo Credit: AP
In this image made from video by WSB-TV Atlanta, authorities render assistance to injured people on an overturned church bus, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Atlanta. Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Ala., posted on its Facebook page that one of its buses with its student ministry mission was involved in a crash while traveling to the airport. (WSB-TV via AP)

Parents of teen killed in church bus crash: 'She loved the Lord'

By: Tom Jones and Audrey Washington, WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: AP

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -  The parents of a 17-year-old girl killed Thursday when a church bus crashed in Georgia said the teen loved God and had a bright future head of her.

Sarah Harmening was part of a youth church group traveling from Huntsville, Alabama, to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Thursday when their bus flipped over in south Fulton County. The group planned to evangelize to other children in Botswana, Africa.

Twenty-one people were hurt in the accident.

>> Read more trending news

Harmening’s parents gathered with supporters late Thursday at a south Fulton church.

"She loved the Lord with a love that was tangible," Harmening’s mother said. "It's what she lived and breathed for."

Sarah’s mother read her last journal entry and said it gives her comfort.

"That God has called me here … He has done this for a reason, so I know he's going to do incredible things,” her mother read.

A friend shared some of the final words Harmening texted, focused on life and faith.

"This is such a great reminder; we are like a wisp of smoke. We are only here for a moment and it's not about us, life is not about us, it's about God,” said Harmening’s friend, Claire.

At Grady Memorial Hospital, WSB-TV spoke with the family of one teen who suffered a head injury.

"'I was panicked at first because I didn't know what was going on and then I found out she was in trauma,” said Glenda Roberson.

Fulton County police said a lane change mistake caused the accident.

According to investigators, the bus was in lane 1 and attempted to change to lane 2 when it collided with a Chrysler that was already in lane 2. The collision caused the bus driver to abruptly steer left, causing him to lose control. The bus entered the uneven median and rolled over.

The bus, thrown upside down by the force of the collision, slid into a Mercedes that was traveling in the westbound lanes.

﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Military working K9 to be laid to rest with full military honors in Jacksonville
    Military working K9 to be laid to rest with full military honors in Jacksonville
    It'll be the first event of its kind in Jacksonville.   This Saturday, a military working K9 will be laid to rest with full military honors.   Naval Station Mayport Military Honor Guard, along with the Beaches Honor Guard, will conduct a 21 gun salute, ‘Taps’, and the folding and presentation of the American flag to his handler. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Scottish bagpipe team will also be performing 'Amazing Grace.'   MWS Dingo H111, a Belgian Malinois, was an explosive detection and apprehension K9.   Dingo was born in January 2003 and received his training at Lackland US Air Force Base. On completion of his training, he was assigned to Naval Station Mayport. From there he was deployed and completed two tours of duty in Iraq, one tour of duty in Africa, and over 50 presidential protection sweeps.   If you wish to attend the service to support our military K9 working dogs and their handers, it is open to the public at the following location and time:   Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home and Pet Memorial Park  4969 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207  June 10, 2017  11:00 AM
  • Parents of teen killed in church bus crash: 'She loved the Lord'
    Parents of teen killed in church bus crash: 'She loved the Lord'
    The parents of a 17-year-old girl killed Thursday when a church bus crashed in Georgia said the teen loved God and had a bright future head of her. Sarah Harmening was part of a youth church group traveling from Huntsville, Alabama, to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Thursday when their bus flipped over in south Fulton County. The group planned to evangelize to other children in Botswana, Africa. Twenty-one people were hurt in the accident. >> Read more trending news Harmening’s parents gathered with supporters late Thursday at a south Fulton church. 'She loved the Lord with a love that was tangible,' Harmening’s mother said. 'It's what she lived and breathed for.' Sarah’s mother read her last journal entry and said it gives her comfort. 'That God has called me here … He has done this for a reason, so I know he's going to do incredible things,” her mother read. A friend shared some of the final words Harmening texted, focused on life and faith. 'This is such a great reminder; we are like a wisp of smoke. We are only here for a moment and it's not about us, life is not about us, it's about God,” said Harmening’s friend, Claire. At Grady Memorial Hospital, WSB-TV spoke with the family of one teen who suffered a head injury. ''I was panicked at first because I didn't know what was going on and then I found out she was in trauma,” said Glenda Roberson. Fulton County police said a lane change mistake caused the accident. According to investigators, the bus was in lane 1 and attempted to change to lane 2 when it collided with a Chrysler that was already in lane 2. The collision caused the bus driver to abruptly steer left, causing him to lose control. The bus entered the uneven median and rolled over. The bus, thrown upside down by the force of the collision, slid into a Mercedes that was traveling in the westbound lanes. ﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Mom shoots, kills intruder who broke into apartment, police say
    Mom shoots, kills intruder who broke into apartment, police say
    An Indiana woman who was home alone with her four children Wednesday afternoon shot and killed a 19-year-old man who broke into their home, police said.  The Indianapolis woman told police that she heard the sound of someone breaking into the apartment around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to WISH-TV. When she went to investigate the noise, she saw the intruder in the home. She fired at the man, killing him as he stood just inside the doorway of the apartment, police said.  The woman and the children, all of whom are under the age of 7, were not injured, the news station reported. >> Read more trending news Police identified the dead man as Michael Hawkins. A man at the scene who identified himself as Hawkins’ father told WISH-TV that his son went by the nickname Lucky. WXIN-TV in Indianapolis reported that a neighbor said she heard the gunshots and saw a man running away from the apartment complex immediately after the shooting. A second person drove away, though police have not confirmed if either person is considered a suspect in the case.  Wednesday’s shooting was the second time in two days that an Indianapolis homeowner shot and killed an intruder. A man killed Derrick Johnson Jr., 18, early Tuesday morning after the teen broke into his home through a window, WXIN-TV reported.  The man’s wife and 3-year-old child were home with him at the time of the break-in.  It was not immediately clear if charges were being considered in either case. An Indianapolis Metro Police Department spokesman said residents have a right to protect themselves in their homes. “It is disheartening that we see burglaries resulting in death, but we live in Indiana and it’s legal for people to have guns to protect themselves,” Officer Aaron Hamer said. 
  • More weekend bridge closures for downtown drivers
    More weekend bridge closures for downtown drivers
    It may not be a surprise to drivers who find themselves hanging out in the downtown area more often than not on the weekends — the Main Street and the Hart bridges will be closed through Sunday, June 11, for more repairs, according to FDOT. The Hart Bridge will experience closures beginning Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m., while the Main Street Bridge will be closing a little earlier, at 6:30 p.m.. FDOT says that both bridges will reopen on Sunday, June 11, at 6 a.m.. All traffic will be detoured to the Acosta Bridge, and signs will safely direct drivers through the detour(s). Boaters will not be impacted by the closures. According to FDOT, final repairs for both bridges are expected to be completed in fall 2017.
  • Boy dies after falling out window of home, police say
    Boy dies after falling out window of home, police say
    A Virginia boy fell to his death Wednesday through a window of his home, police said. The 3-year-old boy was playing in an upstairs room, and leaned on an open window that had a screen, WUSA reported. The screen gave way when the boy leaned on it, and the boy fell out the window, police said. >> Read more trending news The child was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities believe the incident was an accident. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a 2015 report that approximately eight children age 5 and younger die each year as a result of falling out of windows, and approximately 3,300 children are injured. Window guards are recommended to prevent these types of accidents.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.