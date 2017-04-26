Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
H 85°
L 67°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
Broken Clouds
H 85° L 67°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 85° L 67°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    68°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 85° L 67°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 93° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Passerby rescues 5-year-old from lake
Close

Passerby rescues 5-year-old from lake

Passerby rescues 5-year-old from lake
Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of KOKI-TV
Vehicle in Sahoma Lake

Passerby rescues 5-year-old from lake

By: Jenny Young, FOX23.com
Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of KOKI-TV

A truck swerved into an Oklahoma lake on Wednesday to avoid a car that ran a stop sign.

Police in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, responded to the area Wednesday morning after a woman’s truck was reported in the water. 

>> Read more trending news 

The woman, whose 5-year-old grandson was in her vehicle, was trying to avoid another driver when her vehicle plunged into Sahoma Lake.

She got out on her own, and a family passing by stopped to help. 

A man jumped out of a passing car and pulled the 5-year-old out of the lake. 

KOKI-TV was at the scene when the 5-year-old’s mother arrived. 

“I was devastated and screaming and crying,” she said. “I didn’t know if they were really OK or not.”

She said she was grateful for the family's help. 

“It’s a good thing those people were here, because I don’t think she would have been able to get him out as fast as they did,” she said.

The child’s grandmother went to the hospital with some health issues. The child was not injured. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Five highlights from President Trump’s tax plan
    The Trump Administration today released the basic framework of President Trump’s tax reform plan, which would make dramatic changes in the federal tax code for both individuals and businesses, as top officials urged Congress to act swiftly on what would be the biggest reform of the tax code since a plan approved by President Reagan over thirty years ago. What would some of those changes look like? 1. Larger standard deduction and fewer tax brackets. For many Americans, the most immediate impact of the Trump tax plan would be a larger standard deduction, which would shield more of your income from federal taxes. Currently, individuals can exempt the first $6,300 of their income; married couples are at $12,600. This Trump plan would dramatically increase that to $24,000 for couples. Meanwhile, the number of tax brackets would shrink from the current seven – to just three, with tax rates of 10 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent. No figures were provided on exactly where those income brackets would be – that’s to be filled in later, along with a lot of other details. I wonder if H&R Block, TurboTax will lobby against a larger standard deduction because it would make taxes simpler for many filers. — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) April 26, 2017 2. Trump plan would end many itemized deductions. For those in upper income brackets, the Trump tax reform plan would bring about dramatic change. Currently, taxpayers are allowed to itemize a host of deductions: Medical and Dental expenses, state and local taxes, state sales taxes, real estate taxes, personal property taxes, home mortage interest, charitable contributions, casualty and theft losses, certain work expenses, tax preparation fees, gambling losses, and other miscellaneous deductions. If this plan stays the same, all of those would be swept aside, except for the home mortgage interest deduction, and the write off for charitable contributions. Itemized deductions today largely available only to 1) Homeowners with mortgages and 2) High income taxpayers with large state tax payments. — Jofi Joseph (@Jofi_Joseph_99) April 26, 2017 3. Big changes for businesses large and small. The big headline of the Trump tax plan – as it applies to the business world – is to cut the corporate tax rate more than half, taking it from 35 percent to 15 percent. That 15 percent rate would also apply to “pass through” business entities, which under current law are forced to pay higher individual rates. “Our objective is to make U.S. businesses the most competitive in the world,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House, as he cast the business tax changes in terms of a stimulus for economic growth. Democrats quickly said those type of business tax cuts will mainly benefit those already at upper income levels, like President Trump. Everyone wins when we cut the us corporate tax rate! #taxreform — noelle nikpour (@noellenikpour) April 26, 2017 #US business tax cut to 15% would lead to change in landscape of global corporate tax rates! — Kanupriya Prashar (@kanupriyaprash) April 26, 2017 4. Other highlights include AMT, estate tax repeal. While the big headlines were on individual tax brackets and the corporate tax rate cut, there are some other proposals that deserve a mention. The Trump plan would repeal federal estate taxes, repeal the Alternative Minimum Tax and get rid of the 3.8% tax on investment income from the Obama health law. In terms of capital gains and dividends, the tax rates on those would drop to 20 percent. The Sound of a Million Capital Gains Transactions Being Contemplated — Ohad Samet (@ohadsamet) April 26, 2017 5. Lots of bullet points, but not lots of details. One of the most important details here is that the White House did not send Congress a detailed plan with legislative text – instead this proposal from President Trump gives his priorities, and now the White House and Congress must fill in the rest of the blanks. For example, while there would be three tax brackets, there was no proposal floated on what income levels those brackets would cover. On the one-time tax on overseas profits, the Treasury Secretary would only say it would be set at a “very competitive rate.” The White House issued a single page of bullet points on what Mr. Trump wants – leaving many items TBD. So the tax plan today is basically, 'Really, we're going to do something. See, here's a page that says we're going to do something.' ??? — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) April 26, 2017 Tax bill start in the House of Representatives. We shall see in coming weeks and months whether Republicans can push this forward, and get a tax reform plan to the President’s desk.
  • NYPD officer accused of drunken driving in crash that killed woman celebrating sister’s birthday
    NYPD officer accused of drunken driving in crash that killed woman celebrating sister’s birthday
    A Long Island woman acting as the designated driver for her sister’s 21st birthday celebration was killed in a crash that investigators said was caused by an off-duty police officer who was drinking and driving.  Vanessa Raghubar, 22, of Elmont, died Monday of injuries she suffered in the crash, which occurred early Sunday, according to the New York Post. Raghubar, a native of Georgetown, Guyana, underwent surgery for internal injuries and a broken pelvis before her death at Jamaica Hospital.  Raghubar’s cousin told the Post that Raghubar went so far as to turn down a sip of alcohol to toast her younger sister, who the family celebrated with dinner and time at a bar. Raghubar planned to drive family members home after the gathering.  “They did blood tests at the hospital after she was hit (and) it showed she didn’t have a drop,” Diana Chand told the newspaper.  Raghubar was taking her sister, Maria Raghubar, and her sister’s boyfriend home around 4 a.m. Sunday when the Honda she was driving was struck from behind on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, the Post reported. The impact pushed the car into a tree and a light pole.  An off-duty New York City detective, Neville Smith, was driving the Mercedes that hit Raghubar’s car. Smith, 32, was initially charged with multiple counts of vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breath test.  New York court records on Wednesday showed that the charges were upgraded to include vehicular manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in Raghubar’s death.  Queens District Attorney Richard Brown told WABC-TV in New York that drinking and driving is a “deadly combination.” “The defendant, a police officer bound to enforce the law, is now accused of breaking the law, and with deadly consequences,” Brown said. “An innocent woman, just 22 years old, is dead. The others in the vehicle with her were also injured.” Raghubar’s family told WABC-TV on Monday that Maria Raghubar, who was also critically injured, spent much of Monday in surgery as doctors tried to save her life. Her boyfriend, Justin Harricharra, suffered head, back and spinal injuries.  “It’s really foggy,” Harricharra, 20, told the news station. “What I remember was waking up in the hospital and them telling me I was in an accident.” >> Read more trending stories Vanessa Raghubar, a York College senior studying psychology, was anticipated to graduate in June. Family members described her bond with her younger sister as “closer than twins.” “My daughter was such a sweet child,” Raghubar’s mother, Janice Perry, told the news station. “My daughter was so educated. She had a big future ahead of her. And that someone would just take her life is wrong. The cop was wrong.” “We need justice for our baby,” Perry said. “She can’t -- it can’t go like this. We need justice.” Friends and strangers alike mourned Raghubar on social media.  The Root reported that Smith was placed on a 30-day suspension without pay following his arrest.  
  • George H.W. Bush to remain hospitalized after pneumonia treatment
    George H.W. Bush to remain hospitalized after pneumonia treatment
    Doctors expect to keep former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized and under observation in Houston as they continue to monitor his cough, more than a week after he was admitted with a mild case of pneumonia. >> Read more trending news Bush was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 14 with a persistent cough, spokesman James McGrath said. Doctors determined that the 41st president had pneumonia and successfully treated him. Dr. Clint Doerr, a pulmonologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, said on Tuesday that despite Bush’s recovery, he continues to deal with chronic bronchitis, “a condition more prevalent with age.” “This means his airway has a constant, low-level of inflammation that can aggravate the symptoms of pneumonia,” Doerr said. “We continue to monitor his cough and breathing, and expect to discharge him by the end of the week.” McGrath said in a statement Monday that Bush “continues to be in good spirits.” McGrath said last week that Bush would remain hospitalized over the weekend ahead a scheulded trip to Maine with his wife, Barbara Bush. >> Related: George H.W. Bush gets a visit from son George W. Bush while in the hospital “President Bush feels terrific and is buoyed by regular visits from his family and phone calls with friends such as (former Vice  President) Dan Quayle,” he said. McGrath said last week that Bush “continues to gain strength.” “Mr. Bush had a good night’s rest and his spirits are high,” McGrath said. “Although he will not be discharged today, he is already looking forward to going home to Mrs. Bush, who has been constantly by his side.” The hospitalization is the second this year for Bush. He was hospitalized for two weeks in January with a case of bacterial pneumonia. His wife, Barbara Bush, was also briefly hospitalized with viral bronchitis.
  • NASA’s Cassini spacecraft starts historic dive between Saturn and its rings 
    NASA’s Cassini spacecraft starts historic dive between Saturn and its rings 
    After nearly 20 years in space and 13 years in orbit around Saturn, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft begins its grand finale, going where no craft has gone before. >> Read more trending news The final mission, according to NASA, involves a “daring” series of dives (22 in total) between Saturn and its icy rings, and ends with Cassini plunging into Saturn’s atmosphere in its final orbit in September. >> Related: How to watch the rare total solar eclipse this summer In its first dive Wednesday morning around 5 a.m., Cassini used its high-gain antenna as a protective shield as it passed through the ring plane. According to NASA, the first images of Cassini’s opening dive should be available earlyThursday morning. The historic event was also featured in a Google Doodle Wednesday. >> Related: Where is Cassini now? During its flight through uncharted territory, Cassini will collect new data about Saturn, including its internal arrangement based on the planet’s gravity and magnetic fields, how much material is in its icy rings and the spacecraft will, of course, deliver “ultra-close” images of Saturn’s rings and clouds. Even in its final moments on Sept. 15, as Cassini meets its demise by burning up like a meteor and becoming a part of the planet itself, scientists will receive real-time data about Saturn’s composition. But scientists say there is one concern about the possibility of flying particles tripping up the entire spacecraft, the Los Angeles Times reported. Though models of Saturn show the narrow region between the planet and its rings should be free of dust, the models could be wrong — that’s why Cassini’s high-gain antenna was used as a protective shield in its first dive. Cassini mission project manager Earle Maise said the risk puts them at a 97 percent chance of success. >> Related: NASA Astronaut returns to Earth after 173 days in space During its historic 20-year journey, Cassini has observed jets of water containing organic chemicals (including hydrogen) from one of Saturn’s moons, which has led scientists to believe there could be microbes using chemical energy to produce methane and energy for life, Vox reported. And that’s just one of several remarkable achievements. But with Cassini running low on rocket fuel and the risk of it potentially colliding with two of Saturn’s moons, NASA has chosen to “safely dispose of the spacecraft in the atmosphere of Saturn.” More about Cassini’s Grand Finale here. More about Cassini’s Grand Finale at Saturn.jpl.nasa.gov.
  • Brother shoots, kills 13-year-old sister while playing with gun, police say
    Brother shoots, kills 13-year-old sister while playing with gun, police say
    Police arrested a 17-year-old on Tuesday night after authorities said he shot and killed his 13-year-old sister in an apparently accidental shooting. >> Read more trending stories Authorities responded to the family’s home in Florida City, Florida, around 6 p.m. after 17-year-old Martaevious Santiago called 911, Miami-Dade police said. Medics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found Santiago’s sister, 13-year-old Tedra King, dead of a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Investigators determined that Santiago was holding a loaded semi-automatic handgun and joking with his sister. “(Tedra) was being playful with him due to it being his birthday,” police said. “(Tedra) then hugged her brother as he held the handgun. As (Tedra) turned around to walk away, Santiago pointed the handgun to the back of the victim’s head and pulled the trigger, shooting her.” Authorities booked Santiago into jail on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child under 18. Tedra’s stepfather told WTVJ that he was home when the shooting happened. “There’s no weapons in my home,” Vernon Williams told WTVJ. “I don’t know. I don’t know.” Police said the gun came from a 14-year-old friend of Santiago. The unidentified juvenile was arrested on an outstanding delinquency warrant, officials said. Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Wednesday morning called the shooting the result of “heartbreaking, reckless gun violence” in one of a pair of tweets about the shooting. Police continue to investigate.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.