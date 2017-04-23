Listen Live
National
5 people dead in New York house fire
Close

5 people dead in New York house fire

5 people dead in New York house fire
At least five people are dead after a fire ripped through a house Sunday in New York. (Photo: FDNY)

5 people dead in New York house fire

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK -  At least five people are dead after a fire ripped through a two-story house Sunday afternoon in New York’s Queens borough. 

The victims have not yet been identified. 

The fire started around 3 p.m. and spread to a home next door. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by 4:30 p.m., according to WPIX

The fire commissioner and Mayor Bill de Blasio are headed to the scene.

A man was seen being led away in handcuffs but it was not clear if he was involved, according to WPIX

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

