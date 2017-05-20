Pigeon prank causes cancellation at Minnesota school

A Minnesota high school was forced to close down for the day Friday after students released pigeons in the building as a prank, KARE reported.

Superintendent Tim Dittberner confirmed the closure of New Prague High School in a Twitter post, declaring it a Digital Learning Day due to "health and safety concerns" in the wake of the bird release. He blamed the closure on "a poor choice by some students who released birds."

Dittberner said someone broke into the school overnight and released 12 to 14 pigeons, KARE reported. When employees showed up for work Friday morning bird excrement was everywhere, including by the cafeteria. The decision to call off school was made around 8 a.m. Friday was supposed to be the last regular class day of the year, with finals set to begin Monday.

It is unclear if the students responsible for the prank have been identified or if charges will be filed in the case, but both New Prague police and Scott County sheriff's deputies were investigating the case, KARE reported.