Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
62°
H 84
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
62°
Few Clouds
H 84° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    62°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 84° L 72°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 84° L 72°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 84° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Pizzeria owner makes plea to pay sons’ insulin bills
Close

Pizzeria owner makes plea to pay sons’ insulin bills

Pizzeria owner makes plea to pay sons’ insulin bills
Photo Credit: Seth McConnell/Denver Post via Getty Images
Pizza slices.

Pizzeria owner makes plea to pay sons’ insulin bills

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Seth McConnell/Denver Post via Getty Images

HOUSTON -  A Texas pizzeria owner knows that business is bad in his area, but he is trying to make ends meet. While he continues to pay his employees, Craig Boncler has been unable to cut a check for himself and now must find a way to buy insulin for his three sons, WFAA reported. 

>> Read more trending news

That’s what prompted him to post on Facebook, asking for help. He is not looking for a handout, he said. 

“Sympathy/thoughts/prayers won’t solve this problem. (No offense intended to anyone,” Boncler wrote in his Facebook post.

“If you live anywhere within driving distance, please consider having a meal at my restaurant,” said Boncler, who owns Sicily Pizza and Pasta off U.S. 290 in suburban Houston. “Tell everybody. Have more than one meal.”

Construction on the Northwest Freeway (U.S. 290) has severely impacted his business, Boncler told WFAA.

“We are smack right in the middle of the 290 construction,” Boncler said.

Boncler said in his Facebook post that his youngest son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes two weeks ago. Michael, 16, Christopher, 12, and 10-year-old Timothy need insulin daily but Boncler’s supply is almost exhausted, WFAA reported.

Boncler is beginning to get some help. A friend set up a Youcaring page that already has generated nearly $13,000 in donations. In addition, people have pledged nearly $7,000 to a GoFundMe page started for Boncler’s sons.

I hate doing this... I'm in a lot of trouble. Due to various reasons - some within my control, some not - my restaurant...

Posted by Craig Boncler on Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • One dead in Argyle Forest shooting
    One dead in Argyle Forest shooting
    The Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in the Argyle Forest area Wednesday night.  A man between 30-40 years of age was found inside of a home on Macnaughton Dr. with at least one gunshot wound.  The man was pronounced dead at the scene by JFRD.  A woman and two children were also inside the home, but they were not injured.  Neighbors tell our partners at Action News Jax that those two children came running for help. They say the kids belonged to the victim.  According to JSO, a man was outside the home, and said he was involved in a shooting inside the house.  He was taken in to custody for questioning, no arrests have been announced.  At this time this is an active investigation to determine exactly what happened, and what led to the shooting. If anyone has any information in reference to this case, please contact JSO or Crimestoppers.  
  • 7 things to know now: Comey testimony; May’s loss; Cosby trial; Trump tweet
    7 things to know now: Comey testimony; May’s loss; Cosby trial; Trump tweet
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Comey says Trump lied: Former FBI Director James Comey testified on Thursday that his distrust of Donald Trump led him to keep memos on meetings he had with the president. Comey said Trump lied about the reasons for his firing, and that when Trump said he hoped the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s activities would be “let go,” he took that as a request to end the investigation. Comey admitted he leaked the memos he kept after his interactions with Trump in the hopes that a special counsel would be appointed. 2. May loses majority: The Conservative Party in England suffered a major setback in Thursday’s election when it failed to secure a majority in Parliament. Amid calls for her to resign, British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will not leave and intends to meet with Queen Elizabeth on Friday to get permission to form a government without a majority. The shocking loss resulted in a 2 percent drop in the British pound, and questions about what happens to negotiations to leave the European Union. 3. Cosby trial continues: On Friday, prosecutors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case are expected to read from a deposition Cosby gave in 2005 that includes sections where he says he gave quaaludes to women with whom he wanted to have sexual relations. Cosby is on trial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andre Constand in his Philadelphia home in 2004. 4. Couple charged in death: A Texas sheriff’s deputy and her husband have been indicted on charges they killed a man during a confrontation outside a Houston restaurant last month. A grand jury indicted Chauna and Terry Thompson in the death of John Hernandez. The Thompsons allegedly got into a fight with Hernandez that resulted in Hernandez's death. Chauna Thompson is a sheriff’s deputy. She was off duty when the incident occurred. 5. Polanski victim: The woman who was sexually assaulted 40 years go by director Roman Polanski will be appearing before a judge on Friday to ask that the case against him be dropped. Samantha Geimer was 13 when Polanski assaulted her at Jack Nicholson’s home in March 1977. Geimer says she forgave Polanski and wants the court to drop the case. Geimer sued the director and reached a financial settlement with him. Polanski fled the country in 1978 before he was sentenced for the crime.  And one more The Golden State Warriors are one game away from taking the NBA championship. If the Warriors win Friday’s game, they will have swept the Cleveland Cavaliers and taken the title without losing a playoff game. They will be the first team in NBA history to do so. In case you missed it
  • Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is ‘a leaker’
    Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is ‘a leaker’
    President Donald Trump staff said he had no plans to stay off Twitter while fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Friday morning, the president was back on social media, criticizing Comey. >> Read more trending news In a tweet early Friday, Trump labeled Comey as a “leaker,” writing that “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication … and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Comey testified for nearly three hours on Thursday, answering questions about the FBI’s investigation of Russia and his private conversations with Trump. Comey said that a tweet by the president on May 12 convinced him to leak contents of his memos documenting his conversations with Trump to the media. 'The President tweeted on Friday, after I got fired, that I better hope there's not tapes,' Comey testified. 'I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn't dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation, there might be a tape.
  • Trump proclaims “total and complete vindication” on Russia probe
    Trump proclaims “total and complete vindication” on Russia probe
    After staying silent during a day of extraordinary testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump on Friday declared that he had been vindicated in the probe of meddling by Russia in the 2016 elections, and whether or not there were any links between Mr. Trump’s campaign and the Russian government. “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication,” Mr. Trump said in a tweet just after 6 am ET, as he took one more jab at the former FBI chief whom he fired a month ago. “WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017
  • “Holy Spirit” is central question in former Rep. Corrine Brown’s push for new trial
    “Holy Spirit” is central question in former Rep. Corrine Brown’s push for new trial
    Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown was found guilty on 18 of 22 federal charges, but now, she’s pushing for a new trial.  Brown’s attorney has filed a motion that says her Sixth Amendment right to a jury of her peers and to a unanimous verdict were violated with the removal of a juror during deliberations. An alternate juror was seated, and the verdicts were rendered about a day and a half later.  ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal case of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown A motion for a judgement of acquittal has also been filed. These come as the defense notifies the court that a new attorney, Samuel Walker, will be joining Brown’s legal team. He’s from the same firm as the attorney that’s taken her through trial, James Smith III. ﻿Motion for a new trial WOKV was in the courtroom throughout the trial, including a hearing after a day and a half of jury deliberations where District Judge Timothy Corrigan told attorneys that a juror had contacted him about concerns with another juror. While much of the nature of that juror’s concerns were initially discussed in a closed session of court, WOKV has since obtained the transcript, which shows Juror 13 had said at the outset of deliberations that the “Holy Spirit” told him Brown was not guilty on all charges.  Juror 13 was questioned by Corrigan and told the court he believed he was following instructions to consider the evidence presented at trial and the law as instructed. He further said his religious or moral believes were not interfering with his ability to decide the case as instructed. The juror who initially raised a concern to the court even said Juror 13’s statements weren’t getting in the way of the deliberations, according to the transcript.  Corrigan carefully worded his ruling in his decision to remove that Juror 13, saying sincerely held religious beliefs and prayers for guidance are not ground for dismissal, but Juror 13 making the statement that he did before the deliberations took hold show inconsistencies with the instructions. Corrigan also noted that Juror 13 said specifically that the “Holy Spirit” had directed him on the verdict.  Corrigan ruled that, while it seemed Juror 13 was “very earnest, very sincere” in his belief and attempt to follow the court’s instructions, his statement about the “Holy Spirit” directing his verdict was a “disqualifying statement”. That further led to the conclusion that there was “no substantial possibility” the juror could follow the court’s instructions and that he using an “external force” in his decision making.  In the motion for a new trial, Brown’s attorney, James Smith III argues that the record does not support the court’s conclusion that the “Holy Spirit” is an external force.  “There is a substantial possibility the holy spirit was actually the juror’s own mind or spirit telling him that one or more witnesses had not testified truthfully,” the motion says.  Smith focuses on the fact that Juror 13 believed he was deciding the case based on the evidence and the court’s instructions, and that he believed he was receiving “guidance” from “his father in heaven”. The motion argues that the court must find the juror’s dissent isn’t based on the evidence- beyond a reasonable doubt- and that wasn’t done here. Smith distinguishes Brown’s case from two cases which were cited in the decision to dismiss, because both of those cases involved eleven jurors testifying that the twelfth juror was refusing to follow the court’s instructions.  In his claim that Brown’s right to a unanimous verdict was violated, Smith argues the other jurors did not testify that Juror 13 wasn’t following the court’s instructions, and in fact one of the jurors had testified the statement wasn’t interfering in deliberations. According to Smith, Juror 13 showed his decision would be based on his thoughts and beliefs, and his determination of not guilty was based on his assessment of witness credibility.  Because of that, Smith argues the record doesn’t show beyond a reasonable doubt that Juror 13’s “not guilty” verdict was based on anything but the evidence, so Brown’s right to a unanimous verdict was violated.  Smith further argues Brown’s right to a jury of her peers was violated. In these arguments, Smith focuses on Corrigan’s statement that “there’s nothing wrong with praying for guidance”.  “If there is nothing wrong with praying for guidance from the holy spirit, then there can be nothing wrong with receiving guidance from the holy spirit,” Smith says in the motion.  He called on a Fourth Circuit case over the presence of a Bible in the deliberation room to further his argument, quoting portions of the ruling which speak to the interaction between religious beliefs and jury service.  “To ask that jurors become fundamentally different people when they enter the jury room is at odds with the idea that the jury be ‘drawn from a fair cross section of the community’,” the portion of the Robinson v. Polk case reads.  This builds to Smith’s argument that Juror 13’s reference to a “Holy Spirit” may not be an outside force, but may instead be evidence of his “appreciation of the seriousness of his duty” and “an aspect of their identity”.  “Indeed, for some, the holy spirit, whether one exists or not, may provide the strength to render whatever verdict the law and the evidence compel,” Smith argues in the motion.  He adds that dismissing a juror because of reliance on a “Holy Spirit” could risk excluding much of the population from jury service.  To close, Smith says determining the “Holy Spirit” is an external force is a “philosophical determination”.  “Accordingly, justice requires a new trial,” he says.  ﻿Motion for acquittal A second motion filed by Brown’s legal team says the government’s case didn’t establish “the essential elements” of the charges Brown faced. Several references are made to the testimony of Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons. Brown’s defense was built on the argument that she became increasingly reliant on Simmons, and he took advantage of that trust. The defense argued Simmons controlled Brown’s finances and managed her office, and while she was negligent in handling her personal affairs, there was no intent of criminal wrongdoing. “Had she paid closer attention to her finances she might have discovered Mr. Simmons misdeeds,” the motion says. Instead, Smith argues the prosecution asked the jury to speculate about what Brown was thinking and to rely on “guilt by association”. “The government presented a purely circumstantial evidence case,” the motion says. Smith says a portion of Simmons’ testimony “eviscerated” the government’s theory about Brown’s guilt. “To the surprise of the government, Mr. Simmons provided exculpatory on behalf of the defendant. One of the government’s primary theories of guilt was that the defendant never intended to use any of the funds solicited from donor for charitable or legitimate purposes. Mr. Simmons testified it was in fact the intent with regard to the funds raised for the events and despite the government’s attempt to impeach him on that point he remained resolute,” the motion reads. That is referring to a portion of Simmons’ testimony where he said they always intended to use events to raise money for a sham charity organization called One Door For Education, but never could because of high costs. When asked by  prosecutors how long he would let the alleged mismanagement go on before changing something, Simmons could not give a definitive answer. The motion additionally says Brown never controlled One Door accounts or even served on the organization’s Board. She also had only met a third alleged co-conspirator, the President of One Door Carla Wiley- on a few occasions. Brown says she didn’t know that One Door was not a legitimate charity when she solicited donations, and in fact did see at least one example of their work paying off- when almost two dozen students were sent on an exchange trip to China. Finally, the motion argues that Brown’s innocence is boosted by the fact that she was acquitted on four of the charges. Smith writes it doesn’t make “logical sense” to believe Brown was involved in this scheme, but be acquitted on these charges. ﻿Case in review Brown was convicted on May 11th of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, five counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud, and seven counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud in connection to her soliciting money for a sham charity organization called “One Door For Education”. Prosecutors argued Brown, her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and One Door President Carla Wiley raised money for the group, but used the funds for personal expenses and lavish events.  Brown was also convicted of engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts, corruptly endeavoring to obstruct the due administration of internal revenue law, and three counts of filing a false tax return- generally involving Brown not reporting income she received from One Door and overreporting her charitable contributions.  Simmons and Wiley pleaded guilty ahead of Brown’s trial, and both testified for the prosecution. Brown took the stand in her own defense, claiming she was taken advantage of by Simmons. Sentencing dates have not yet been set for any of the three, with all remaining out of prison as the court proceedings continue.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.