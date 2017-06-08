Police dog fired for being too friendly gets job with governor

A German shepherd training to be a police dog in Queensland, Australia, didn’t do so well in the doggy police academy, but he has an even better job to match his demeanor.

BBC News reported that Gavel proved to be too friendly of a puppy and “did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line,” according to police in Australia.

Since he was 6 weeks old, Gavel was being fostered at the home of Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey, who announced in a May 30 Facebook post that Gavel is now Queensland's official Vice-Regal Dog.

“He may have missed out on becoming a Queensland police service dog, but it is abundantly clear that Gavel has the characteristics necessary to adequately fulfill duties as Queensland's official Vice-Regal Dog,” de Jersey wrote in the post.

The Telegraph reported that Gavel’s new job responsibilities include greeting visitors to Queensland's Government House and sitting in on meetings.

Reaction to the news was so strong that the governor’s Facebook page posted photos of Gavel’s journey from police dog academy drop out to Vice-Regal Dog.

“He has ... brought untold joy to the lives of the governor, Mrs de Jersey, Government House staff, and the thousands of Queenslanders who have since visited the estate,” an April 12 post celebrating Gavel’s one year foster anniversary read.