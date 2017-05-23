Listen Live
Police find 2 overdosing adults, child in car nearly crashed over hillside
Police find 2 overdosing adults, child in car nearly crashed over hillside

Police find 2 overdosing adults, child in car nearly crashed over hillside
Photo Credit: WPXI.com

Police find 2 overdosing adults, child in car nearly crashed over hillside

By: WPXI.com
Photo Credit: WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH -  A car with a young child in the back seat nearly flipped over a hillside Monday in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood as the driver and another adult were overdosing, police said.

The car was still running and in drive when police found it crashed off Cloverdale Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. Police said it looked like it was going to tip at any moment and the child was screaming for help.

>> Read more trending news

According to a criminal complaint, a man and a woman were overdosing on heroin and were slumped over in the front of the car. Officers administered Naloxone to both people, one of whom was turning blue.

Police found that there were “stamp bags littered on the front center cup holder and the front passenger floor,” the complaint said. Hypodermic needles were also in the front of the car.

Both adults and the child were safely pulled from the car.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Actor Roger Moore dead at 89
    Actor Roger Moore dead at 89
    English actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for his portrayal of fictional secret agent James Bond, has died, family members said in a statement Tuesday morning. He was 89. >> Read more trending news Moore died Tuesday in Switzerland after 'a short but brave battle with cancer,' said his children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, in a statement. 'The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London's Royal Festival Hall,' the statement said. 'The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born.' Moore played James Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985.
  • Police find 2 overdosing adults, child in car nearly crashed over hillside
    Police find 2 overdosing adults, child in car nearly crashed over hillside
    A car with a young child in the back seat nearly flipped over a hillside Monday in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood as the driver and another adult were overdosing, police said. The car was still running and in drive when police found it crashed off Cloverdale Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. Police said it looked like it was going to tip at any moment and the child was screaming for help. >> Read more trending news According to a criminal complaint, a man and a woman were overdosing on heroin and were slumped over in the front of the car. Officers administered Naloxone to both people, one of whom was turning blue. Police found that there were “stamp bags littered on the front center cup holder and the front passenger floor,” the complaint said. Hypodermic needles were also in the front of the car. Both adults and the child were safely pulled from the car.
  • Boy, 12, sparks brush fire while burning textbooks, police say
    Boy, 12, sparks brush fire while burning textbooks, police say
    A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after police said he started a 10-acre brush fire while trying to record a video for YouTube of himself burning textbooks. The fire was reported near the Manchester Lakes Subdivision near Snicole Avenue and Durham Drive. Melboure police officers, West Melbourne police officers and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, where they said the fire was quickly encroaching on homes in the subdivision.  Interactive map: Burn bans in effect in Central Florida “I’m hosing my roof, I’m, hosing my neighbor’s roof. By the time I looked, it was on top of me,” said resident Eddie Abreu. “This can be replaced. Life cannot. Thank God everybody was good.” Firefighters from three agencies and the Florida Forest Service battled the blaze while law enforcement evacuated about 10 homes. Residents said the flames spread quickly. “It just popped up like it did. You know, it was very scary,” said resident Patrick Corrigan. Police said the child called 911 and said he was attempting to make a video of himself burning his textbooks. The fire spread quickly due to the dry conditions and the flames pushed into the yards of several nearby properties. No structures were damaged, but police said one nearby fence was burned.  Police filled out a juvenile referral and submitted it to the State Attorney’s Office asking to charge the boy with intentional burning of lands and criminal mischief, which are both felonies. His name was not released.
  • Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    An explosion was reported near Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester police said early Tuesday that at least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the incident, which they believe was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Children were among the dead. >> Read more trending news BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion around 10:35 p.m. local time. >> Related: Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England
  • Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    A deadly blast after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night at England's Manchester Arena has killed at least 22 people and injured 59 others, police said. Here's what we know so far:  >> Police: At least 22 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester 1. The explosion happened after Grande had left the stage and concertgoers were leaving. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion near the exit about 10:30 p.m. local time, The Associated Press reported. “A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone, and we were all trying to flee the arena,” Majid Khan, 22, told the AP. “It was one bang, and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.” 2. Police believe that the incident was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Fox News reported that the man, who died at the scene, 'detonated an improvised explosive device,' according to authorities. Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the concert attack and are continue to investigate whether the suicide bomber had any accomplices, the AP reported. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the AP reported. >> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England 3. Children were among the dead, police said. Meanwhile, families were searching for loved ones who attended the concert. >> Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims 4. Grande said she was 'broken' over the news. 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words,' tweeted the pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. >> See the tweet here >> Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement. 'Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,' he wrote. >> Read more trending news 'We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.' >> See the post here 5. President Donald Trump called those behind the attack 'losers.' 'So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said Tuesday in Bethlehem. “I won’t call (the attackers) monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are, they’re losers.” >> Watch his remarks here British Prime Minister Theresa May called the apparent attack “the worst ever to hit the north of England.” “It is now beyond doubt the people of Manchester have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack,” she said. She added that authorities know the name of the suspected perpetrator but will not reveal his identity yet.
The Latest News Videos

