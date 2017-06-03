Police make another arrest in Manchester bombing case

Ariana Grande has broken her silence and has announced that she will put on a benefit concert for those affected by last week’s terror attack during her Manchester concert. >> Read more trending news Her publicist told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Grande will be joined Sunday by artists including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams for a performance at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground. On Friday, The AP reported that Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and girl group Little Mix have been added to the show. Miley Cyrus announced on Instagram Thursday that she was also joining the concert. The concert will be in honor of those killed and injured and will help raise money for the victims, Grande wrote Friday in a statement. She has put a hold on her “Dangerous Woman Tour” until June 5, Variety reported. She was scheduled to perform in London Thursday and Friday. She will continue her tour on June 7 in Paris and follow with dates in Portugal, Spain and Italy. Click here for a complete list of remaining tour dates and locations. Grande put the tour on hold Wednesday until she and her team could make a decision on how to proceed. She returned to her Boca Raton, Florida, home. A suicide bomber targeted an area near Manchester Arena. The resulting explosion killed 22 and injured 64 others. Salman Abedi, 22, was identified as the bomber and was believed to have been killed in the blast. ﻿Editor’s note June 2: ﻿This story has been updated to reflect the addition of Robbie Williams, Black Eyed Peas and Little Mix to the line up.