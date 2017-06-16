A mother is charged after police said she left her children home alone and went to another state, leaving them with a credit card to buy food.

After months of investigation, police in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, charged Isha Sellers. Police said she packed her belongings and left her Eighth Street home without her two children, who are 13 and 9.

According to a criminal complaint filed last week, the Beaver County woman told her teenager she needed a break from them and that she was headed to North Carolina for five days.

Police paperwork states she left a credit card for food. When police contacted her, they say she denied being out of town.

Officers say the kids went one day alone before a relative found out and called police. Officials said Sellers turned up the next day but refused to talk with detectives about where she had been.

Sellers is charged with endangering the welfare of children. She maintains custody of her children but officials said social services are involved.