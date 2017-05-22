Police: Mother shot kids to ‘save them from the evils of the world’ 

The Ohio woman accused of shooting and killing two of her three children said she did it to “save them from the evils of the world,” according to court documents.

Khmorra Helton, 8, and Kaiden Helton, 6, died Sunday at Dayton Children’s Hospital from gunshot wounds to the head. Investigators from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will perform autopsies today.

The children’s mother, Claudena Marie Helton, 30, was arrested after the shootings Thursday and interviewed by Dayton police detectives.

According to the affidavit and statement of facts written by Dayton police Detective Rod Roberts, “Ms. Helton made admissions to shooting the children to save them from the evils of the world.”

The affidavit indicated Helton asked her oldest child, an 11-year-old, to assist her in removing the children from their Dayton-area home . The surviving child was taken from the home and interviewed by police.

Helton is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Dayton Municipal Court. Authorities will likely upgrade attempted murder and felonious assault charges filed last week to first-degree murder charges, since the children have died from their injuries.

Marshall Gorby / Dayton Daily News Police say a Dayton, Ohio, mother shot two of her children in the head. They are in critical condition.