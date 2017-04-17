Police officer ‘cites’ toddler for speeding 

Nathan Snow was driving home from the playground in his miniature Ford F-150 when he was pulled over and cited by police.

Snow was with his parents when the Royal Canadian Mounted Police asked if he could “pull over” the 3-year-old, according to The Huffington Post.

“We were more excited than (Nathan) was,” his mother, Heather, told the Huffington Post. “It was nice to see the officer take the time out of his day to interact with Nathan. It was a nice way for Nathan to meet a police officer for the first time.”

The toddler, who had Lacey, the family’s Pomeranian as a passenger, was issued a citation with the words “too fast” written on it. He offered the boy a chance to sit in the cruiser, but Nathan declined. The officer also told Nathan: “For your punishment I want you to go home and help Mommy with the laundry,” according to InsideEdition.

Heather Snow’s husband captured video of the interaction. Snow, a professional photographer, took photos of it.

"He didn’t really understand — he's 3," she said. "He doesn’t really understand what a police officer is. So we’ve been trying to explain that police are who you go to if you’re in trouble."