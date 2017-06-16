Listen Live
National
Police officer helps homeless, pregnant mother, country reaches out to help
Close

Police officer helps homeless, pregnant mother, country reaches out to help

Police officer helps homeless, pregnant mother, country reaches out to help
Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
File photo

Police officer helps homeless, pregnant mother, country reaches out to help

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -  A police officer has gone above and beyond the call of duty in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Tommy Norman said he found a pregnant mother, who he said is homeless, sleeping on a sidewalk with her 2-year-old daughter draped across her.

He told KTHV that it was something that he had never seen before.

When the woman, whose name is Jessica, woke up, she thought she was in trouble.

She couldn’t have been more wrong.

Norman took Jessica and her daughter Kayla to a hotel.

He then posted her story to his Instagram account, where her story spread across the country.

As word got out about her family’s situation, help poured in, with people sending food and other items to the growing family from all over the world, KTHV reported.

Advocates for the homeless said there are 21,000 homeless children in the state.

Norman’s help may have been just what Jessica and her daughter needed. Jessica told KHTV that she’s happy to have a bed to sleep in and is looking to restart her life. She’s filling out job applications hoping to be able to provide for her daughter and soon-to-be born son, Xavier.

A mom who is thankful! A daughter who is happy! A life changed! 🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by Tommy Norman (@tnorman23) on

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

