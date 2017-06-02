Listen Live
Police: Ohio toddler revived after overdosing on opiates
Photo Credit: Akron Police Department
By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Akron Police Department

Police in Ohio used an opiate antidote to revive a 1-year-old child Thursday after an older sibling called 911, WEWS reported.

Akron police said they received a call from a 9-year old who told the 911 dispatcher that the baby was not breathing. Police administered Narcan nasal spray to the baby, but the initial dose was ineffective, WEWS reported.

The child was taken  to Akron Children’s Hospital, where a second dose of Narcan revived the baby, police said. 

Police believe the child got into drugs that were around the house, WEWS reported. 

Police said the children’s mother was at the home when they arrived, but is now missing, WEWS reported. The 1-year-old will be in the custody of Summit County officials, the television station reported.

 

  • 36 bodies found in Manila casino after attack
    36 bodies found in Manila casino after attack
    Thirty-six people are dead inside a Philippines casino after an attack by a lone gunman who fired shots and set fire to gambling tables early Friday, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news  According to police in the Philippines, the victims at Resorts World Manila did not appear to have been shot but died of suffocation. Police said the attacker  fled with more than $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and committed suicide by setting himself on fire, CNN reported. “Either he lost in the casino and wanted to recoup his losses or he went totally nuts,' Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said.  Smoke from fires set by the suspect delayed a search of the building, CNN reported. All of the bodies were found in the resort's casino area, which was heavily carpeted and where all the windows were locked. “Most of the victims were women who were found dead inside the bathroom,” Southern Police District Director Superintendent Tomas Apolinario told CNN. Despite recent militant activity in the southern Philippines island of Mindanao, police ruled out terrorism as the motive for the attack.  Resorts World Manila, also known as RWM, is a resort complex in Newport City, a residential and commercial center in metropolitan Manila.
  • Gunfire, explosions reported at Resorts World Manila in Philippines
    Gunfire, explosions reported at Resorts World Manila in Philippines
    Gunshots have been reported at a resort and casino complex in the Philippines. The attack at the Resorts World Manila happened around midnight. The resort is near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. A masked gunman on the second floor was seen firing at guests and employees, according to CNN.
  • FBI agents raid Michigan home
    FBI agents raid Michigan home
    A team of FBI agents converged on a Michigan home late Thursday, conducting what one source described as an operation involving national security, the Detroit Free Press reported. >> Read more trending news The Free Press, citing an anonymous source, said the raid occurred in Dearborn. FBI spokesman Timothy Wiley declined comment on the specifics of the operation, but said that there “is no threat to public safety.” The scene was cleared just before midnight Thursday, WJBK reported. More details are expected to be released Friday, the Free Press reported.
  • Severe weather continues to spark fires on the First Coast
    Severe weather continues to spark fires on the First Coast
    For a third day, Northeast Florida has seen severe weather. Each day, that weather has brought new fires.﻿﻿ GALLERY: Severe weather hits for a third day in a row The Florida Forest Service Jacksonville responded Thursday to a marsh fire on the Nassau-Duval County line that grew to 25 acres. Crews determined the cause to be lightning, but as of Thursday night, the scene was 90% contained.  An outlet also shorted at EverBank Field’s South End Zone, burning the foam padding. The responding fire station says lightning may have been the reason for the short.  Lightning sparked small fires started in St. Johns and Flagler counties Wednesday, but Florida Forest Service Bunnell reports those as contained.  Tuesday, lightning started the Warner Road fire near the Clay-Putnam County line, and as of Wednesday it was 630 acres. FFS Jacksonville says that fire is now up to 760 acres, and 85% contained. Crews have been working to improve containment lines through the day.
