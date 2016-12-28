Police say Florida woman threatened husband over Facebook photos

Police say a Florida woman threatened her husband with a serrated knife on Christmas Eve after photos she disapproved of were posted on a social-media site, Florida Today reported.

Palm Bay police arrested 31-year-old Dianie Saint Louis on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Florida Today reported.

Officers responded to the couple's home at 1:56 a.m. Saturday after being called to investigate a domestic disturbance, Palm Bay police records show. The husband told police his wife found the photos on Facebook and was waiting for him when he arrived home. He said she hit his car with the wood-handled knife and that he feared for his life because his wife had the "ability, opportunity and intent" to hurt him, according to the police report.

The report did not describe the photos, Florida Today reported.

The woman was booked into jail on Christmas Eve. No court date has been set.