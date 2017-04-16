Police search for shooter after gunfire erupts at Revere Carnival

Multiple shots were fired at the annual Revere Carnival Sunday night.

The incident happened about 8:45 p.m. The Revere Carnival is set up in the parking lot of Showcase Cinemas. This was the last night of the carnival.

People said on social media it was chaos as people fled the area. The carnival and Showcase Cinema is off Squire Road in Revere off Route 1.

Several shell casings were found in the area and vehicles were hit by the gunfire.

So far, police said there are no victims. Officers are currently searching the movie theater in case the shooter ran inside.

People at the movie theater told FOX25 they were kept inside as officers searched the theater for the shooter.

"Everybody started to panic and rushed back from the doors and basically towards the end of the theater or the top of the seats or toward the exit. But nobody left because of the alarms ... and thinking what might be on the other side as well," said Moises, who was in the theater at the time.

When they were allowed to leave, they had to walk up with their hands up as police watched them.