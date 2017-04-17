Police warn of GoFundMe scams after Cleveland Facebook killing

Police in Cleveland, Ohio, are warning the public about online fundraising scams targeting those who want to donate to the family of Robert Godwin Sr., who was killed Sunday and whose death was seen in a video posted on Facebook.

Police said Steve Stephens, 37, posted video of the shooting and boasted about killing others.

Cleveland.com reported that police Chief Calvin Williams said a number of pages on the fundraising website GoFundMe have surfaced that were not approved by Godwin’s family.

A GoFundMe spokesman told Cleveland.com that only one page has been verified by the family. The page is called Help for Cleveland victim & family and has raised more than $27,000 of its $20,000 goal.

Godwin, 74, was a retired foundry worker and was widely regarded as a “good guy” by his family.

Authorities are still searching for Stephens and said they have not found other victims, despite Stephens boasting about killing more than a dozen people.