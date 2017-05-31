Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
81°
H 89
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
81°
Overcast
H 89° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 89° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 89° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 87° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Police: 6-year-old killed in crash after man punches drunken driver
Close

Police: 6-year-old killed in crash after man punches drunken driver

Police: 6-year-old killed in crash after man punches drunken driver
Photo Credit: Corey Ohlenkamp/AP
Indiana State Police investigate a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, May 28, 2017, along the Muncie Bypass where a child was killed. Police say a man punched his girlfriend as she was driving a van carrying him and her four children along an Indiana highway, causing a single-car crash that killed her 6-year-old daughter. (Corey Ohlenkamp/The Star Press via AP)

Police: 6-year-old killed in crash after man punches drunken driver

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Corey Ohlenkamp/AP

MUNCIE, Ind. -  A 6-year-old girl was killed when her mother, who was allegedly driving drunk, lost control of her vehicle after being punched by her boyfriend, police said.

Now the mother and her boyfriend are both facing charges related to the child’s death.

Police said that Jessica Skeens was driving when Nathaniel Leon Jordan punched her and grabbed the van’s wheel while the couple was arguing, WRTV reported.

>> Read more trending news

The van rolled into a ditch.

There were four children also in the van. Two were in child restraint seats, two were not, police said. Taelyn Woodson, who was one of the children who was not restrained, was thrown from the vehicle out of a window.

The three other children had minor injuries, WXIN reported.

Skeens was arrested, charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, driving while intoxicated causing death, three counts of neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana, WRTV reported.

Police said that Skeens had a blood alcohol level over .08 percent.

Jordan was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness and neglect of a dependent.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Jacksonville police searching gas station robbery suspect
    Jacksonville police searching gas station robbery suspect
     A store clerk is recovering after he was shot at a Northside gas station.  Jacksonville Police say an unknown black man walked into the Trout River Food Store on Lem Turner Tuesday night. The suspect showed his gun and demanded money from the clerk.  The man shot the clerk and then took off with an unknown amount of cash from the register.  JSO says the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. 
  • Premature hippo gets bigger bottle
    Premature hippo gets bigger bottle
    A hippopotamus born premature is well on the way to good health, steadily gaining weight and graduating to a large feeding bottle, according to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Fiona, is now 68 pounds, up from her birth weight of 29 pounds. She was born six weeks premature Jan. 24 and has needed around-the-clock care ever since. >> Read more trending stories “She’s got a long way to go before she reaches her adult weight of approximately 3,000 pounds,” the zoo said in a statement. “But her care staff loves the progress she’s making.” Fiona has graduated to a big girl bottle and has a big girl appetite to match! Check out her milk mustache.#teamfiona #fionafix pic.twitter.com/2RYTDydNPJ— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 1, 2017
  • Police: 6-year-old killed in crash after man punches drunken driver
    Police: 6-year-old killed in crash after man punches drunken driver
    A 6-year-old girl was killed when her mother, who was allegedly driving drunk, lost control of her vehicle after being punched by her boyfriend, police said. Now the mother and her boyfriend are both facing charges related to the child’s death. Police said that Jessica Skeens was driving when Nathaniel Leon Jordan punched her and grabbed the van’s wheel while the couple was arguing, WRTV reported. >> Read more trending news The van rolled into a ditch. There were four children also in the van. Two were in child restraint seats, two were not, police said. Taelyn Woodson, who was one of the children who was not restrained, was thrown from the vehicle out of a window. The three other children had minor injuries, WXIN reported. Skeens was arrested, charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, driving while intoxicated causing death, three counts of neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana, WRTV reported. Police said that Skeens had a blood alcohol level over .08 percent. Jordan was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness and neglect of a dependent.
  • Angry artist adds urinating dog next to ‘Fearless Girl’ statue on Wall Street
    Angry artist adds urinating dog next to ‘Fearless Girl’ statue on Wall Street
    A New York City sculptor is so upset about the placement of the “Fearless Girl” statue that he decided to take things into his own hands to express his dismay. Alex Gardega couldn’t get over the statue’s placement directly in front of the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue — as a powerful message about gender ­diversity in the workplace. >> Read more trending news Gardega says his statue has nothing to do with feminism and that he is most upset for the sculptor of the bull statue, who had no say in the matter. “This is corporate nonsense,” told the New York Post. “It has nothing to do with feminism, and it is disrespectful to the artist that made the bull.” “That bull had integrity,” he added. Gardega, who has never met artist Arturo Di Modica, the creator of the famed bull statue, said the pairing of the two statues was nothing more than a publicity stunt by a Boston-based financial firm. So, to get even, Gardega decided to add a little something extra to “Fearless Girl.” He created a statue of a small dog, titled “Pissing Pug,” which has the small canine lifting its back right leg and taking aim directly at the girl’s left leg. The artist even intimated that he made the dog especially sloppily just to stick it to the defiant girl. >> Related: Wall Street’s ‘Charging Bull’ artist wants the ‘Fearless Girl’ gone “I decided to build this dog and make it crappy to downgrade the statue, exactly how the girl is a downgrade on the bull,” Gardega said. But Gardega’s addition isn’t exactly winning over everybody. Some women passers-by said, according to the Post, that the “http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/mar/20/arturo-di-modica-wall-street-bull-sculptor-blasts-/Fearless Girl” statue had become a symbol of women, or just about anybody, taking on big, bad Wall Street. The pug statue clearly wasn’t a welcome addition, considering it has already been removed from the site. It turns out that Di Modica isn’t a fan of “Fearless Girl” or its positioning in front of his charging bull. He told the Post that placing the child in front of his bull unfairly implicates his work of art. He did not comment to the paper about Gardega’s high-legged addition. Di Modica is suing State Street Global Advisors, the mutual fund company that placed “Fearless Girl” opposite his “Charging Bull,” for trademark and copyright infringement, according to the Post. The statue of the child standing at attention with hands on hips, was placed in March for International Women’s Day on a temporary permit. Mayor Bill de Blasio extended its stay for 11 months after pressure from women’s groups to keep it around. The statue’s actual creator, Kristen Visbal, did not respond to requests from the Post for comment on “Pissing Pug.”  
  • Mother charged with murder after 3-year-old drowns in pool
    Mother charged with murder after 3-year-old drowns in pool
    A Georgia woman was charged Monday with murder in connection with the drowning death of her 3-year-old child. >> Read more trending news Emergency crews were called just after 1:30 p.m. Monday to a home on Canter Lane in Cartersville, where the child was found unresponsive in a pool. A deputy pulled the boy from the pool, but the child was unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics determined that the child had been underwater too long to be resuscitated, Bartow EMS director Brad Cothran said. Investigators arrested the child’s mother, Bobbie Jessica Prather, 32, just after 6 p.m. on one count of felony murder and four counts of cruelty to children. The woman’s three other children were taken into protective custody. Prather remains in the Bartow County Jail.  The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.