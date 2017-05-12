Possible mold on baby wipes prompts The Honest Company recall

Listen Live
National
By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Honest Company is recalling some of its baby wipes after learning about the possible presence of mold in the products.

The company announced the recall Friday.

“We believe the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration, and the aesthetics are unacceptable,” the company said in a recall notice. “Out of an abundance of caution, The Honest Company has decided to voluntarily recall certain lots of this product.”

The company is offering refunds for the wipes, which were sold on their own and as part of multiple gift sets.

Package lot numbers can be found on the back of the wipes’ packaging. The affected lots include:

  • 10 count packages with UPC numbers: 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276
  • 72 count packages with UPC numbers: 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591
  • 288 count packages with UPC No. 0817810014680
  • 576 count packages with UPC No. 0817810028540

The company also set up an online tool to help consumers find out if the wipes they bought fall under the recall.

