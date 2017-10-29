Potatoes grown from trash sold at Seahawks game

Available at the Seattle Seahawks game Sunday: food grown from trash.

All of the french fries served at CenturyLink Field on Oct. 28 came from Sound Sustainable Farms, which used compost from the stadium’s food waste to grow its produce.

The Seahawks have partnered with Cedar Grove Composting and Sound Sustainable Farms to offer locally sourced, organic and eco-friendly foods.

On Sunday, 6,000 pounds of the farm's cut potatoes were at CenturyLink.

Cedar Grove collects about 16 tons of compost after every game, according to a Seahawks release.

Sound Sustainable Farms was founded in 2017 by Cedar Grove Composting.

Cedar Grove says it brought its compost to a dormant farm in Redmond, where the soil was restored for farming.

“This fully integrated, closed-loop cycle takes composting to its highest and best use by returning the finished compost to growing food for local consumption,” J. Stephan Banchero, III, vice president of Cedar Grove, said about the farm online.

