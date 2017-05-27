Pressure cooker at terminal prompts evacuation at Newark Airport

Newark Airport evacuated Terminal A after a pressure cooker was found in the terminal, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police.
The bomb squad was called in to investigate.
#PAPD evacuating Terminal A, Newark Airport after a pressure cooker was found in the terminal. Awaiting bomb squad.— PAPD (@PAPD911) May 27, 2017
Update on situation at Newark Airport: pic.twitter.com/uyRVTd6Zsc— Elizabeth NJ Police (@epdnj) May 28, 2017
Newark Airport says the package has been cleared, but passengers should expect delays.
Package has been cleared by authorities at Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport. Passengers should expect some residual delays.— Newark Airport (@EWRairport) May 27, 2017
The suspicious package incident at Newark Airport has been cleared. Nothing hazardous. #PAPD will investigate incident. Good job by all.— PAPD (@PAPD911) May 27, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
