National
Prince Harry reportedly asks the queen for permission to marry Meghan Markle
Prince Harry reportedly asks the queen for permission to marry Meghan Markle
Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Prince Harry attends Commonwealth day celebrations service and reception at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

By: Rare.us
Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Things are getting pretty serious for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to the Mirror, the youngest son of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles has already asked his grandmother for permission to marry the American actress.

“The way it’s going, the engagement will probably happen this year. Harry has got approval from the queen to propose to Meghan. He’s already had those conversations with Her Majesty. An engagement is imminent,” a source said.

The royal insider said, “Harry has always had a good relationship with the queen, and they are an extremely close-knit family.”

Things between Markle and Harry have been progressing since they announced their relationship last year. She was recently spotted cheering him on at a charity polo match in Berkshire. They were even caught packing in the personal displays of affection while Harry took a break from the sport.

According to reports, Markle will attend Pippa Middleton’s wedding on the arm of the prince. She reportedly will not be in attendance at the ceremony and will join him later for dinner and dancing at the reception.

