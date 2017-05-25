Listen Live
Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe
Close

Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe

Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe
Photo Credit: Brooks Kraft/Getty Images
(Photo by Brooks Kraft/ Getty Images)

Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:
Photo Credit: Brooks Kraft/Getty Images

WASHINGTON -  A senior White House official is a person of interest in the investigation into ties between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign, the Washington Post has reported.

Jared Kushner, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are current Trump administration officials who have acknowledged contact with Russian officials, according to the report.

