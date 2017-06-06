According to ABC News, Attorney General Jeff Sessions suggested he could resign amid rising tension with President Trump.

Unnamed sources told ABC News that frustration that “runs both ways” may have prompted a resignation from Sessions.

The Associated Press reported that White House spokesman Sean Spicer declined to say Tuesday whether President Donald Trump has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"I have not had that discussion with him," Spicer told reporters during a White House briefing, adding: "if I haven't had a discussion with him about a subject, I tend not to speak about it."



Trump has been angry with Sessions, one of his most vocal and earliest supporters, ever since Sessions recused himself in March from the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible connections between Moscow and Trump campaign aides.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.