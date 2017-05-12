Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
66°
H 94
L 72

!
Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT:

CRASH: on the I-295 E Beltway NB on the Dames Point, 2 right lanes blocked.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
66°
Broken Clouds
H 94° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    66°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 94° L 72°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Sunny. H 94° L 72°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 94° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Report: Mechanics caused $4M in damage to plane in Air Force One fleet
Close

Report: Mechanics caused $4M in damage to plane in Air Force One fleet

Report: Mechanics caused $4M in damage to plane in Air Force One fleet
Photo Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Air Force One .

Report: Mechanics caused $4M in damage to plane in Air Force One fleet

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Boeing mechanics caused $4 million of damage and could have sparked a mid-flight fire while repairing one of the planes in the Air Force One fleet, CNN reported, citing a federal investigation.

>> Read more trending news

The oxygen system on one of the two VC-25 aircraft was contaminated while the plane was being repaired at a Boeing plant in San Antonio, Texas, between April 1 and April 10, 2016, according to an incident report released by Air Force investigators this week.

The mechanics "caused the mishap by supplying and using non-oxygen clean tools, parts, components, a regulator, and an unauthorized cleaning procedure while performing oxygen system leak checks," according to the report.

Last year's mishap did not result in any injuries and the aerospace contractor paid for the damages.

"Boeing fully understands the level of responsibility that comes from working on the President's aircraft," Boeing told CNN in a written statement.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown convicted on 18 federal charges
    Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown convicted on 18 federal charges
    Just over two weeks after opening statements were presented, now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been convicted on 18 of 22 federal charges she faced. She was found not guilty on the remaining four counts. These charges all stem from the bogus “charity” One Door For Education. Brown, her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and One Door President Carla Wiley were all implicated in a scheme to solicit donations to the group and use the money instead for personal expenses and to host events. Simmons and Wiley previously pleaded guilty. Brown has been convicted of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, five counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud, and seven counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud specifically connected to the solicitation of donations. She was found not guilty on two charges of aiding and abetting mail fraud and two counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud- collectively, counts 3, 5, 14, and 16. Each of the mail and wire fraud charges connect to a specific transaction and solicitation for One Door funds. While it’s unclear exactly why the jury acquitted on some of those counts and convicted on others, they are expected to have weighed Brown’s level of involvement in the solicitation for each specific instance, whether the donor believed the money would go solely for charitable purposes, and similar factors. ﻿IN DEPTH: WOKV details each of the 22 charges filed against now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Brown faced five more charges connected to underreporting her income- not disclosing the money she received from One Door. She was convicted of one count of engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts for not listing this income on her financial disclosure forms, which are required of a Congressperson. She was also convicted of one count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the due administration of the internal revenue law and three counts of filing a false tax return for the underreported income, as well as for overreporting charitable contributions. Prosecutors have said from the outset that this case was about a corrupt politician. The presented a case that said Brown was a full and willing participant in the scheme, and that the solicitations were only effective because of the trust donors had in Brown and her reputation. Simmons would withdraw money from One Door and deposit the cash in to Brown’s account. There were also checks funneled from One Door through the business of one of Brown’s part-time staffers and ultimately deposited as cash with Brown and occasionally her daughter. While Brown claimed she wasn’t sure where the money deposited in her account had come from, prosecutors maintain she knew exactly what she was doing when she solicited the donations. Brown continues to maintain her innocence, though. She says any wrongdoing was not intentional, but rather the result of her not closely managing her office and finances because of her busy schedule as a Congresswoman.  Her attorney says they plan to file for a new trial, although he would not detail the grounds for the motion. District Judge Timothy Corrigan, who presided over the trial, says Brown has complied so far with the conditions of her release, so he is allowing her to remain out of prison pending her sentencing hearing. Brown has been out on bond since first being indicted and arrested in July 2016. Brown will have a probation officer, who will gather information to be used at her sentencing hearing, which isn’t expected to be scheduled for at least another three months. During the sentencing hearing, Brown will be allowed to present evidence and testimony in an effort to lessen the penalty she faces. Simmons and Wiley both testified at Brown’s trial with the hope of getting a sentencing recommendation from the government which would result in less- or possibly no- jail time. Their sentencing hearings have also not yet been scheduled. Simmons was jointly indicted with Brown and was individually charged with 19 counts. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and theft of government funds. Wiley- Simmons’ girlfriend at the time- was separately funneling money from the group in to her own account. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Over the course of eight days of testimony, prosecutors presented 40 witnesses and the defense offered four, including Brown herself. On Wednesday, one of the jurors was excused from the panel after another juror raised concerns to the court about comments he was making about “higher beings”. An alternate juror was immediately installed, and the jury was instructed to start their deliberations from scratch. ﻿FULL COVERAGE:﻿ The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown The timing of the verdict was actually a small surprise to the courtroom, because it came at a time when the session was reconvening for Corrigan to answer a juror question he had received earlier in the day. Less than a minute before he took the bench, there was a knock from the jury deliberation room to notify the court they had reached a verdict. In addition to confirming with the foreperson that the jury had reached the verdict unanimously, Corrigan individually polled each juror to confirm the verdicts read were the ones they had each reached. WOKV has been inside of the courtroom through ever minute of testimony and the multi-day jury deliberation. Stay with us for continuing developments in the aftermath of these verdicts.
  • Family: Colorado middle school teacher kills herself during investigation
    Family: Colorado middle school teacher kills herself during investigation
    A middle school teacher in Colorado allegedly took her life while school officials were investigating a possible relationship involving her and a student.  >> Read more trending news  Family members said Gretchen Krohnfeldt, 47, died Tuesday. KCNC reported. Krohnfeldt reportedly killed herself in front of police officers who were approaching her home to question her for the investigation, police sources told KCNC.  Krohnfeldt, a mother of three children, was placed on leave Monday from her position as a teacher at Drake Middle School in Arvada, Colo., in response to the investigation by police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.  The station reports on Monday the sheriff’s office was notified of a possible inappropriate relationship between a female employee at the school, later identified as Krohnfeldt, and a male student. An employee said they witnessed an inappropriate interaction between Krohnfeldt and the student months ago, but just reported the incident to authorities this week.  Arvada police said the relationship began between Krohnfeldt and the student while he was a student at the middle school. The student is now a high school student in Arvada.  During the investigation, it was alleged that a physical relationship occurred between the two in Krohnfeldt’s home.  Grief counselors were available at the middle school on Wednesday and would be there for the rest of the week as a resource for both students and staff. The school sent a letter home to students saying, 'Our hearts go out to her family at this painful time.' Krohnfeldt's death is being investigated by the coroner.
  • Video shows Melissa McCarthy transforming into Sean Spicer in ‘SNL’ teaser
    Video shows Melissa McCarthy transforming into Sean Spicer in ‘SNL’ teaser
    Melissa McCarthy is getting a major makeover for her big “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig. >> Read more trending news In a teaser promo for the upcoming episode, McCarthy lip syncs to the song “I Feel Pretty” from the musical “West Side Story” as she dances around Studio 8H. She then enters hair and makeup room and is miraculously transformed into White House press secretary Sean Spicer. RELATED: Melissa McCarthy hits “SNL” as Easter Bunny Sean Spicer “SNL” also created a highlight video to commemorate McCarthy’s return to the show, featuring some of her best and funniest moments. McCarthy hosts “SNL” on Saturday. Watch the teaser below.
  • Trump signs executive order to create voter fraud panel
    Trump signs executive order to create voter fraud panel
    President Donald Trump followed through on a pledge to set up a federal panel to “promote fair and honest Federal elections,” as backers praised his efforts to rein in voter fraud, while Democratic Party critics said it was nothing more than an effort at voter suppression. Here’s what the plan would do: 1. Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. With Vice President Mike Pence in charge, the order by President Trump sets up a panel of no more than 16 people, to “study the registration and voting processes used in Federal elections.” The executive order instructs the group to look at processes that enhance or undermine the confidence in American elections, and also look for any vulnerabilities that could lead to voter fraud. President Trump has been adamant that 3-5 million people voted illegally last November – but his supporters have offered up nothing near that level of fraud. New bipartisan presidential advisory commission on election integrity will deal with registration and voting issues in federal elections. pic.twitter.com/vjIsgIWN0D — ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2017 2. Democrats blast voter fraud investigation. It didn’t take long for Democrats to blast the President’s decision to set up this election fraud review, as they charge Republicans are simply looking for ways to suppress the votes of their political opponents. “There is no evidence – zero – of widespread voter fraud,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL). “I am not certain what more the White House could do to signal its utter disregard for the democratic process in this country,” said Rep. John Lewis (D-GA). President Trump’s new executive order calling for an investigation into voter fraud is his latest diversionary tactic. — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) May 11, 2017 3. A familiar battle over whether there is voter fraud. With or without this federal panel, the issue of voter fraud is one that can showcase how two people may live in the United States of America, but they seem to inhabit completely different universes when it comes to evaluating the threat of voter fraud. The President has said several times that there were between 3-5 million illegal votes in 2016, but he has not offered up – the White House has not offered up – his backers haven’t offered up any evidence to support that claim. New bipartisan presidential advisory commission on election integrity will deal with registration and voting issues in federal elections. pic.twitter.com/vjIsgIWN0D — ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2017 4. Pro tip: voter fraud sounds big at first. I have learned the hard way by covering elections that often there are claims that make it sound like we have finally stumbled on a giant voter fraud story, but then it doesn’t pan out that way. Detroit, Michigan in 2016 would be a perfect example, when hundreds of precincts couldn’t be fully recounted, because of polling irregularities. But after a review by state elections officials, there wasn’t much to see. “The total number of ballots in question in the remaining precincts was less than 600 out of 250,000 total cast citywide, and Elections staff was able to reduce that number to less than 200,” read the Michigan election review. Officials also found 31 people may have voted twice – out of over 4.5 million. That’s a fraud rate of 0.00000681318%. @TuckerCarlson #Tucker '31 Michigan residents voted twice, first with an absentee ballot and then in person.'https://t.co/tHa2P3f5om — chuckie chopper (@chuckie_chopper) February 10, 2017 5. In North Carolina it was 0.00010583333%. North Carolina’s audit of its 2016 election results found 508 illegal votes out of 4.8 million. While Michigan had 31 cases of double voting, North Carolina had 24. So, yes, there is evidence of voter fraud – but no, there is not evidence of 3-5 million illegal votes being cast in an election. A lot of 'improper voter registration' happens when people move. Prediction: lots found, Trump says he's vindicated https://t.co/coKzMMfEgN pic.twitter.com/2qNWH00J3D — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) May 11, 2017
  • Alaska Airlines, Delta, Southwest make J.D. Power’s best airlines for 2017
    Alaska Airlines, Delta, Southwest make J.D. Power’s best airlines for 2017
    Global marketing research company J.D. Power has released its list of the best airlines in the country for the J.D. Power 2017 North America Airline Satisfaction Study. Alaska Airlines has ranked highest for 10 years in a row among traditional airline carriers. Delta Air Lines came in second place. Among low-cost carriers, Southwest Airlines came in first, followed by JetBlue in second place.  >> Read more trending news “It’s impossible to think about airline customer satisfaction without replaying the recent images of a passenger being dragged from a seat,” Michael Taylor, travel practice lead at J.D. Power, said in a written statement in a Wednesday news release. But, he said, overall “the airline industry has been making marked improvements in customer satisfaction across a variety of metrics, from ticket cost to flight crew.”  A decline in airfares in 2016 helped drive satisfaction with cost and fees, according to J.D. Power.  Related: Brawl breaks out on Southwest flight, passenger arrested in latest violence Taylor added, however, that “airlines have significant room for improvement” and the airline industry is in the bottom tier of most service industries.  The J.D. Power study measures passenger satisfaction among business and leisure travelers based on a survey of about 11,000 passengers who flew between March 2016 and March 2017. In order of importance, it looks at costs and fees; in-flight services, aircraft, boarding/deplaning/baggage, flight crew, check-in and reservations.  Related: Complaint: Woman denied restroom access on United Airlines flight, given cup to relieve self In the traditional carrier segment, Alaska and Delta came in ahead of American in third place, United in fourth place and Air Canada in fifth place.  But both Southwest and JetBlue scored higher than all of the “traditional carriers,” including Delta and Alaska.  It’s the first time Southwest ranked highest in the 13 years J.D. Power has conducted the study, after JetBlue ended an 11-year run in the No. 1 spot. Related: Hands Off Passengers Act would stop bumping of some airline passengers  Ultra low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines came in last place in the airline satisfaction study.  The study showed that some pain points for travelers stand out: Problems with overhead bin space have become more common, according to the study. Younger travelers are more likely to have a problem with overhead storage than older travelers, the study showed.  Issues with airline crews, staff and “attitude” are not the most common problems, according to the J.D. Power study.  Instead, the most widely reported issues are with seat comfort, followed by issues with aircraft lavatory cleanliness. With planes running fuller than they did 10 years ago, passengers are “more likely to find themselves in a middle seat and less likely to have an empty seat next to them,” according to J.D. Power.  Instances of airlines bumping passengers and denying them boarding have declined, according to the study, but “they have the greatest negative influence on overall satisfaction.”
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.