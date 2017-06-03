Report: These are the safest cars on the road

Driving can be dangerous, but a new report suggests there are a few vehicles that could lower the risk.

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety recently released its picks for the safest cars on the road, which was defined by the models without a single fatality over a four-year period.

To determine the results, the organization analyzed the federal government auto fatality data from 2012 to 2015 to identify 11 rides.

The Audi Q7 SUV took the top spot, while the Volkswagen Tiguan SUV and Toyota Tacoma Double Cab pickup placed second and third, respectively.

SUVs dominated overall, but a few subcompacts made the cut too. The all-wheel-drive Audi A6 was No. 4, the BMW 535i was No. 7 and the Lexus CT 200h was No. 10.

As for the least safe automobiles, very small ones rounded out that list. The top three with the highest death rates were the Hyundai Accent, Kia Rio and Toyota Scion tC.

Want to learn more? Take a look below, and read about the full study here.

These are the 11 safest cars on the road: