Reports: US Navy destroyer collides with Japanese boat
Photo Credit: AFP/AFP/Getty Images
By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Unconfirmed reports say that the destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a local merchant ship off the coast of Japan.

Sky News said that extent of injuries to US personnel “is being determined.”

The Fitzgerald is based out of Yokosuka, Japan. 

Please check back for updates.

