Restaurant makes soldier's surprise homecoming extra special

A Jacksonville-area Texas Roadhouse helped make a soldier's surprise homecoming extra special for his dad.

Courtney Adams shared the story of her husband's touching homecoming surprise Tuesday on Facebook.

She said she called the Texas Roadhouse in Orange Park and told employees her husband was coming home from Germany to surprise his dad for his birthday.

She said she needed a table for 12 at 6 p.m., and a restaurant manager said they would love to arrange that even though they don't normally accept reservations.

"Not only did they reserve us a table, they closed all the blinds so daddy couldn't see if we happen to walk by the wrong window," Adams wrote on Facebook.

She said the manager recorded the homecoming on his personal cellphone and covered the entire party's order, which included seven guests who ate dinner.

She said the restaurant also surprised the family with a special-ordered cake for the occasion.

"My heart is so full," Adams said. "Thanks to the managers and staff of Texas Roadhouse!!! This was the best night ever!"

The video of her husband surprising his dad at the restaurant has been viewed more than 100,000 times on Facebook. Her post about the surprise has been shared thousands of times.