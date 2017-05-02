Listen Live
National
Restaurant workers allegedly sing expletive-laden anti-police song as officers eat

Restaurant workers allegedly sing expletive-laden anti-police song as officers eat

By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us
RALEIGH, N.C. -  Police officers in Raleigh, North Carolina, were dining at Smithfield’s Chicken ’N Bar-B-Q when employees allegedly sang NWA’s "[Expletive] the Police" while they ate, WTVD reports.

The Raleigh Police Protective Association shared news of the incident in a viral Facebook post, which appears to have been deleted. 

"THANK YOU Smithfield's Chicken & Barbeque Jones Sausage location for the class and professionalism as you sang 'F the Police' as my brothers at Raleigh Police Department attempted to eat at your restaurant," the post read, according to WTVD. "The manager sang along as well. Do you really feel that was appropriate?"

David Harris, franchise owner of the restaurant, responded to the allegations.

“We will do a thorough investigation and terminate anyone employed that doesn’t share our RESPECT of ALL law enforcement,” he wrote.

The association's president, Matthew Cooper, released a statement on Facebook thanking the public for their support:

"We really appreciate the support we have received from the incident involving Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ. We are confident that a positive resolution will occur as a result from our effort. Currently, the conversation between some people on the previous posts have deviated from our original mission which was to raise awareness to that particular situation and to show what police officers have to face now on a regular basis. For that reason, we decided to delete the original post.

"We believe that all people should be treated with dignity and respect. Our officers do their best to complete this mission every day.

"We are comforted that the community at large has our back. We greatly value your continued loyalty and support in the future.

"Thanks again and best wishes."

The Latest News Headlines

  • INDEPTH: Fire Danger in NE Florida 
    INDEPTH: Fire Danger in NE Florida 
    As wildfire season reaches its peak we only have one good shot at widespread rain this week, late Thursday, before we dry out again.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says our fire danger remains very high, and the long-range outlook is not favorable for soaking rain.   The 2017 wildfire season is already one of the worst in recent memory across Florida, which is why we've partnered with the Florida Forest Service and Emergency Managers to present an in-depth special broadcast. Our partners with the Florida Forest Service and Emergency Management address the challenges of keeping fires under control, and the steps you can take to protect your property and surrounding neighborhood.  
  • 7 things to know now: Student stabs four; Jimmy Kimmel’s baby; Janet Jackson on divorce; $1 subs today
    7 things to know now: Student stabs four; Jimmy Kimmel’s baby; Janet Jackson on divorce; $1 subs today
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Student stabs 4: A University of Texas student used a hunting knife in an attack that took place on the school’s campus Monday, killing one person and injuring three others. Authorities say they have no idea why Kendrex White, 21, stabbed the four people before he surrendered to police.  2. California shooting: A man upset over a breakup with his girlfriend, phoned the woman as he began shooting people at the pool of a San Diego apartment complex. Peter Selis appeared calm in a video that showed him drawing the weapon and firing as he sat in a lounge chair in the pool area of the complex. Selis killed one and injured six before police shot and killed him. His former girlfriend said she heard the shooting over the phone.  3. Shine is out: Bill Shine, co-president of the Fox News Channel, was let go from the company on Monday. Shine, who was a protégé of founding CEO Roger Ailes, was not accused of any wrongdoing but was seen as turning a blind eye to the alleged culture of sexual harassment at the network. Ailes and top-rated host Bill O’Reilly both were fired from the network after claims of sexual harassment were leveled at the men by several women who had worked at Fox. 4. Kimmel on his baby: Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel turned serious on Monday night as he gave a tearful monologue recounting his newborn son’s open-heart surgery. Kimmel’s wife, Molly, gave birth to the boy, William John, on April 21, and the couple was soon told that he had a life-threatening heart defect. As Kimmel told viewers in the monologue, the story has a happy ending with the baby doing well after surgery. (see the video below) 5. Sub deal: Jimmy Johns sandwich shop is thanking customers on Tuesday with a $1 sub at participating restaurants nationwide. The Customer Appreciation Day deal is for an 8-inch sandwich on menu items No. 1-6, BLT and Plain Slims. You can only get the $1 subs from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.; one per customer. The deal is for in-store orders only. Click here to see participating Jimmy Johns restaurants.  And one more: Janet Jackson confirmed to fans via a video on social media that she had split from her husband, but said that her new son was helping her deal with the divorce. Jackson, 50, said she and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, are “in court.” She also announced that she intends to resume the tour she canceled when she became pregnant. “Hey guys, it’s me, Jan. Just in case you don’t recognize me ‘cos I have put on a few since I had the baby,” Jackson said in the video. “Thank God for him [the baby] you guys, ‘cos he is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby …“I just want to keep it real for you guys for a second — yes I separated from my husband. “We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.” In case you missed it
  • Bicyclist dead after being hit by JSO cruiser
    Bicyclist dead after being hit by JSO cruiser
    An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after he hit and killed a man on a bike in Moncrief. It happened on Sycamore Street and Moncrief Road on Monday night. Officer B.P. Daigle was responding to a low priority call. JSO Assistant Chief Scott Dingee said the officer was not required to have lights or his sirens on as he was responding to the call. Dingee also said the man on the bike did not have any on reflective gear or lights on. Dingee said both the bicyclist and officer were shifting lanes trying to avoid one other, but they collided in the left lane.  The identity of the man killed has not been released by police.
  • Ag Commissioner Adam Putnam formally enters race for Florida Governor 
    Ag Commissioner Adam Putnam formally enters race for Florida Governor 
    Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam has formally entered the race for Governor.  Putnam filed paperwork Monday, and will announce his candidacy during an event next week in Bartow.   Putnam was elected to public office at the age of 22, when he won a race for the Florida House.  Six years later he was elected to the US House, eventually becoming the fourth most powerful House Republican.  He ran successfully for Florida Agriculture Commissioner in 2010.  'I consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world because I get to call Florida home. It's our responsibility as Floridians to keep our economy at work, to increase access to high quality education, to fiercely protect our personal freedoms, to keep our state safe, and to welcome our veterans home with open arms,' Putnam said in a statement emailed by a spokeswoman. Governor Rick Scott is term limited in 2018.  Putnam has long been mentioned as a possible candidate.   According to the Associated Press, the Florida Grown political committee tied to Putnam has raised more than $10.5 million in two years and has $7.7 million in unspent money.  Major donors have included utility companies, Publix supermarkets, Disney World, U.S. Sugar Corp. and Associated Industries of Florida. Putnam, who is 42, is the first major Republican to enter the race. Democrats running include Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando businessman Chris King. Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, who has said she wants to run for governor, plans an announcement in Miami on Tuesday. ___ AP reporter Gary Fineout contributed to this report.
  • 83-year-old woman treated for minor injuries, after reported robbery in St. Johns County
    83-year-old woman treated for minor injuries, after reported robbery in St. Johns County
    The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information, after a disturbing robbery targeting an elderly couple from South Florida.   We're told the 79-year-old man and the 83-year-old woman were staying at the Holiday Inn Express on State Road 16 in St. Augustine, when they were approached by a man who claimed to work at the motel.   That man then pushed the 83-year-old woman to the ground, claimed he had a gun, and demanded any valuables they had.   He ran off with her purse and was last seen leaving in a white SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer. At this time, deputies only describe him as a tall, black male.   We're told the woman had to be treated for minor injuries.   If you have any information about what happened, you're urged to contact Detective M. Kalpelka at (904) 209-3987.
