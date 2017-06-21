Rig carrying thousands of pounds of Mountain Dew erupts into flames

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Handel wins Ga. 6th: Republican Karen Handel defeated Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, for the Georgia 6th Congressional District seat, one that Republicans have held since 1979.In a race that had been widely seen as a test of Donald Trump’s presidency, Handel won by more than 12,000 votes. The election was the most expensive House race in U.S. history. In South Carolina, Republican Ralph Norman won the seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney who resigned to become Trump’s budget director. 2. Clinton inquiry: The State Department is investigating whether Hillary Clinton and her aides mishandled classified information by using a private email server during her time as secretary of the agency. Sen. Chuck Grassley,(R-Iowa), confirmed to Fox News that the department has opened an inquiry into Clinton and her staff’s handling of sensitive government material. According to the story from Fox, the State Department would not say when the inquiry began. 3. New succession line: King Salman announced on Wednesday that his son, Mohammed bin Salman, 31, is the crown prince, now first in line to the country’s throne. Prince Mohammed bin Navel was crown prince in addition to serving as interior minister overseeing security. Mohammed bin Salman is known for his hardline views on Iran and Qatar, and for his support of Islamist organizations fighting in Yemen. 4. Attacker shot: A man shouting “Allahu akbar” was shot and killed in Brussels on Tuesday as he tried to detonate a nail bomb. According to reports, the man, a Moroccan national, charged soldiers at Brussels Central Station after his bomb failed to fully detonate. The bomb, which he carried in a suitcase, contained nails and broken glass. 5. Philip admitted to hospital: Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, suffering from an infection. According to reports, Phillip, 96, was admitted as a precaution and is in “good spirits.” The husband of Queen Elizabeth II, recently announced he would be stepping down from public events. And one more The rapper Prodigy has died. Prodigy, born Albert Johnson, was a member of the New York hip-hop duo Mobb Deep. According to his publicist, Prodigy was hospitalized in Las Vegas for complications of sickle cell anemia, though an exact cause of death has not been released. Johnson was 42. In case you missed it