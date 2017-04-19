Rob Gronkowski crashes Press Sec. Sean Spicer’s press briefing

WASHINGTON - While in Washington, D.C., for the Patriots Super Bowl visit, tight end Rob Gronkowski stuck his head into the daily press briefing, led by Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
“Hey, Sean. Need some help?” Gronkowski asked.
“I think I got this, but thank you. Maybe. I’ll see you in a minute,” Spicer replied.
Spicer, a New England native, seemed a little bit star struck by Gronkowski’s visit.
“That was cool,” he said, laughing as he stood at the podium. “How do you follow that?”
It’s unclear if the exchange was staged.
Gronkowski, 27, did not participate in the Patriots Super Bowl win against the Atlanta Falcons, as he was recovering from a back injury.
Spicer has been in the news recently for flubs during his press briefings, most recently saying Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons on German people. He has since apologized for his comments.
GRONK just crashed Spicer's briefing @RobGronkowski @Patriots pic.twitter.com/cJs6qOzavA— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 19, 2017
