Rosie O’Donnell has donated $1,000 to a GoFundMe account set up on behalf of Reality Winner, the NSA contractor who was arrested for leaking classified information to the media.
The 25-year-old was arrested earlier this week for supplying The Intercept with a government report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. O’Donnell has since been praising Winner via Twitter, caller her a “patriot.”
brave young patriot - https://t.co/MCnQ1U33vF— ROSIE (@Rosie) June 7, 2017
>> RELATED: Thousands of dollars pour in for alleged NSA leaker Reality Winner as she prepares to enter her plea
O’Donnell’s donation is the so far to the GoFundMe account. O’Donnell later confirmed that she had donated by tweeting out a link to the GoFundMe account and writing, “I support reality winner. Speak truth to power.”
https://t.co/MCnQ1U33vF— ROSIE (@Rosie) June 8, 2017
i support reality winner
speak truth to power #resist #womenUNITE https://t.co/Ad9eZXCSkg
Although GoFundMe’s terms and conditions prohibit setting up a campaign for “the defense or support of anyone alleged to be involved in criminal activity,” the account created on Winner’s behalf is still up and running with the message that, “This is a time to come together and unite in peace and hope and show the world LOVE ALWAYS WINS over hate! Good resists even when evil persists!”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself