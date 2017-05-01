Royals release photo of Princess Charlotte before her 2nd birthday

Listen Live
National
Photo Credit: Getty Images
In this undated handout image released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte is pictured at home in April in Norfolk, England. The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk to mark Princess' second birthday. (Photo by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images)

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Princess Charlotte is about to turn 2, and the royal family is marking the occasion by releasing a new photo of the little princess.

Taken by her mother, Katherine the Duchess of Cambridge, the photograph was taken at their home in Norfolk last month, The Telegraph reported.

Read more trending news

It was released on the royal family’s official Twitter site, Kensington Palace.

Princess Charlotte has rarely been photographed at public appearances. One of the most recent was a Christmas Day outing to church near her grandparents’, Carole and Michael Middleton, home in the village of Bucklebury, The Telegraph reported.

More photos of Charlotte may be seen in the coming months.

She’s going to be a bridesmaid for her aunt, Pippa Middleton, at her May 20 wedding. Prince George will also have a role as a page boy. William and Katherine will be in attendance.

The Latest News Headlines

  • At least 4 dead, dozens injured as tornadoes hit eastern Texas
    At least 4 dead, dozens injured as tornadoes hit eastern Texas
    Tornadoes tracked across parts of Texas on Saturday, leaving behind a swath of damage, injuring dozens of people and killing at least four, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Preliminary reports to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth indicated that as many as three tornadoes raked over parts of Henderson, Van Zandt and Rains counties in eastern Texas. Crews will survey the damage Sunday to determine the strength of the twisters. 'We have a lot of injuries,' a dispatcher with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office told KXAS-TV. The dispatcher added that there was “a lot of damage.” At least five people were killed in the storms, according to KTVT. None of the victims have been identified. One person was found dead in a pasture in Canton, the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department told KTVT. The Canton Fire Department told KXAS-TV that another person was killed along Highway 64 when a tornado threw the person’s vehicle. Nearly 50 people were taken to hospitals with a variety of injuries after the tornadoes struck, including one with critical injuries. A dispatcher at the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press that “officers were chasing numerous injury reports.” Video from local television stations shows uprooted threes, damaged homes and overturned cars along roadways.
  • 7 things to know now: Man shoots 7 at party; storms kill 14; second of two missing children found dead
    7 things to know now: Man shoots 7 at party; storms kill 14; second of two missing children found dead
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Man shoots seven: One woman died and six other people are in critical condition after a man opened fire at a pool party in San Diego on Sunday. The man, who has not been identified, was shot and killed by police. The shooting took place at a birthday party at an apartment complex near the University of California, San Diego.  2. Shark bite: A woman was bitten in the thigh by a shark Sunday at a popular Southern California beach. The woman was wading in the ocean with friends near San Onofre State Beach, according to witnesses, when the shark attacked. Several sharks have been sighted in the area in recent weeks, according to authorities.  3. Storms kill 14: At least 14 people were killed over the weekend as storms hit the Midwest and South. Tornadoes killed four in Texas and flood waters killed five in Arkansas, including two children who are missing and presumed drowned after flash flood waters swept away the car they were in. The South could see more severe weather on Monday, forecasters say.  4. May Day: Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets Monday in protest. According to organizers of May Day events across the United States, demonstrators will be marching for causes ranging from immigration reform to women’s pay issues to LGBT rights. President Donald Trump, himself the subject of many of the marches, released a statement Friday declaring Monday “Loyalty Day,” saying supporters should “recognize and reaffirm our allegiance to the principles” that make the country great. 5. Arkansas killings: The bodies of a woman, her two children, and her uncle have been found in western Arkansas, and authorities are looking at the woman’s boyfriend as a suspect in the deaths. While the causes of death have not been revealed, law enforcement authorities say they are treating the deaths as homicides and believe they have the person responsible in custody. The woman’s body was found last Tuesday, her uncle’s body was found Thursday, her 2-year-old daughter’s body was found Friday and her 10-year-old son’s body was found Saturday.  And one more “General Hospital” was named best drama, while Steve Harvey collected two awards at Sunday’s Daytime Emmy award ceremony. Harvey won for Outstanding Game Show Host for his work on “Family Feud,” and Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for “The Steve Harvey Show.” “Good Morning America” won Outstanding Morning Program and the hosts of “The Talk” won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts. In case you missed it <iframe width='560' height='315' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/IfTLJQGJgBA' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
  • Beer-drinking gunman killed in deadly San Diego mass shooting, police say
    Beer-drinking gunman killed in deadly San Diego mass shooting, police say
    Police have shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at an apartment complex pool in San Diego, shooting seven people, police said. One of the victims, a woman, has died, The Associated Press reported early Monday. >> Watch the police news conference here According to KMFB-TV, San Diego police responded to the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex Sunday evening after receiving multiple reports of an active shooter.  A witness told KSWB that the gunman looked 'pretty relaxed' and had 'a beer in one hand and a gun in the other.'  >> Read more trending news Police said that when officers arrived, the suspect aimed his gun at them, KMFB reported. Police then opened fire, killing him, authorities said. The suspect was later identified as 49-year-old Peter Selis, police said, according to the AP. The victims included four African-American women, two African-American men and a Hispanic man, the AP reported. Read more here.
  • WATCH: Massive fire erupts on I-75 after deadly Ohio gas tanker crash
    WATCH: Massive fire erupts on I-75 after deadly Ohio gas tanker crash
    A car traveling the wrong way on southbound Interstate 75 crashed into a gasoline tanker truck in Dayton, Ohio, creating a massive, smoky fire that shut down the interstate in both directions Sunday evening. >> On DaytonDailyNews.com: PHOTOS: Car, truck collide, leading to closure of part of I-75 The blaze and freeway closure sent motorists searching for detours and triggered environmental concerns on reports of thick smoke entering part of the city’s sewer system. >> On DaytonDailyNews.com: These detours will help you navigate around SB I-75 closure in Dayton Almost immediately after the crash, the conflagration sent thick, black smoke high into the air, attracting immediate attention. The driver of the car, a 30-year-old Beavercreek man, was confirmed killed in the crash, Dayton police Lt. Mark Ponichtera said. >> Read more trending news Police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office did not release the man’s name, nor the name of the truck driver who suffered minor injuries. Northbound I-75 reopened Sunday night, but police said a portion of I-75 south could be closed for multiple days due to the damage to the highway. 
  • Woman jailed after false police report about carjacking
    Woman jailed after false police report about carjacking
    27-year-old Kristen Comer is behind bars in Putnam County after she reported a carjacking in East Palatka.  The Putnam Sheriff’s Office says Comer claimed a black man jumped into the driver’s seat of her truck and drove away holding her in the vehicle against her will. She says the man drove her around East Palatka for several hours while threatening to rape her.  The Sheriff’s Office says after additional question, Comer’s story began to fall apart as the occurrence of the events and the timeline failed to hold up. After being interviewed by detectives, Comer admitted to making up the story to cover up that she spent the night an unknown area and realized the truck was missing after waking up. Comer was consequently placed under arrest for filing a false police report, and while being searched officers found a syringe filled with methamphetamine in her bra.  Comer is facing several drug charges.
