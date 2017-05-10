‘Salon talk’ between mother, toddler leads to viral video

An adorable video of a mother-daughter bonding moment has garnered national attention.

KSAT reported Tuesday that mother Kerry Robinson posted a video to her Facebook account on Thursday showing her getting her hair brushed by her 21-month-old daughter Jayde while the two engaged in “salon talk.”

The diaper-clad Jayde gossips with her mom, repeating phrases like “he crazy” and “girl, what?” Perhaps the most adorable moment is Jayde’s shocked reaction when her mom discusses the possibility of going to SeaWorld.

#SalonTalk lol @theellenshow A post shared by Kerry Robinson (@_sweetest_poison) on May 4, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Robinson, 25, told ABC News the conversation in the video began when she was trying to get her daughter to sit still. She handed Jayde a hair brush and started a conversation.

“We really just do this kind of stuff all the time because her personality is so big,” she said.

Despite all the attention, Jayde’s life remains business as usual.

“Jayde has no idea what’s going on because everything is still a normal routine for her,” Robinson said.

Robinson said Jayde’s impressive speaking for a child her age is because of her partner, Francis Garner.

“Her dad has always talked to her like a normal adult,” Robinson said. “We never really did the baby talk. She's really smart. She really repeats everything.”

The video, which was also posted to Robinson’s Instagram page, has been picked up by shows like “Good Morning America” and “Ellen” and has been viewed over 16 million times on Facebook, according to KSAT. It also has over 240,000 reactions and 388,000 shares.

Kelcie Willis with the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.